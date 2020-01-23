DANVILLE — Montour County's commissioners plan to approve a petition seeking the appointment of a conservator to oversee the Days Inn at the Danville exit of Interstate 80 which they say has been an eyesore for some time.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said county solicitor Michael Dennehy is expected to have the petition completed by the commissioners' meeting on Tuesday.
After that, it will be filed with the court asking President Judge Thomas James to appoint DRIVE, the county's economic development entity, as the conservator.
Speaking at a commissioners' work session in Anthony Township Jan. 21, Commissioner Trevor Finn said YouTube shows squatters "and all kinds of bad stuff" going on at the former inn.
"In my opinion, it is very dangerous and very unsightly to people coming into Montour County." He said there are some good businesses at the Daville exit in Valley Township.
He said the Valley Township supervisors are seeking to have an inspector visit the Super 8 Motel, the site of a murder in September, and the Quality Inn, which are also at the interstate exit. "We want to help the township all we can in cleaning up," he said.
Under Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Finn said DRIVE would be given access to determine the best solution to the Days Inn whether it is razing, repairing or selling it. The conservator and the county will not make money from this action, he said.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE