DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners approved a service program and a migration proposal Wednesday with Siemens for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the former Danville Elementary School. The county will convert the former school into offices along Front Street.
The agreements were for the current system and for a new system called Desigo, or an automated climate control, for the next year.
The commissioners also approved a $6,000 county tourism grant for the Montour County Historical Society for the Boyd House Museum. The society will provide in-kind labor as its match for the grant.