DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners approved a 2021 “tentative” budget of $9,175,728 with a tax increase during their meeting Friday.
The specifics of the budget are available for public consumption and comment at . A final vote on the budget will occur at a Dec. 31 commissioners meeting.
To cover a shortfall, commissioners passed a tax increase, from 3.7 mills to 4 mills, an increase of less than 5.8 percent, said Commissioner Ken Holdren.
The average assessed real estate value in the county is $112,000 “so to put the increase in perspective, what this would mean is an average increase of $24,” Holdren said.
The county has received $1.6 million in CARES funding, Holdren said. Commissioners at the meeting approved an allocation of $26,319 in CARES money as a reimbursement for eligible expenses.
COVID-19 case reporting error
Toward the end of the meeting, Commissioner Ken Holdren chastised the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) for not acting faster in correcting a mistake in data reporting of COVID-19 cases within the county.
Holdren said county officials determined within “the first two days” what had happened.
Holdren said he and Ed Burkland, Emergency Management Agency coordinator, had worked to get an explanation from the DOH since Dec. 4. By that point, the cases in Montour County had grown from 476 to 781 in just three days.
“Geisinger Medical Center got overwhelmed with the number of people seeking COVID tests,” Holdren said. “So they outsourced tests to Quest laboratories. Any test that went from Geisinger to Quest laboratory had Geisinger’s address, 100 North Academy Avenue.”
“We figured this out in the first two days and tried to get the Department of Health to do something to stop scaring people, that we were the worst in the state,” Holdren said.
“I’ve got friends with kids in other states calling me here and saying ‘Mom, stay at home,’” Holdren said. “We all need to be careful but the crises this created by the DOH not acting quickly is a burden to Montour County. And it really upsets me.”
The initial explanations made no sense, “but we got to the bottom of it,” Holdren said. “This is why the average citizen doesn’t have confidence in what is being reported and what is being asked to do. It just makes the mountain that much steeper to climb over.”
Holdren put on record a note sent to commissioners by Dr. Kirsten Waller, of the DOH.
“The files of corrected patient address data that we got from Geisinger were processed yesterday (Thursday),” Waller wrote. “The case count has dropped from 1,285 in yesterday’s surveillance report to 659 in today’s report. Montour now ranks 30th in the state with respect to incident rate rather than first. The corrected data should be reflected in the Pa. DOH dashboard later today (Friday).”
Geisinger has modified its lab result reporting methods so that this should be much less of an issue going forward, Waller said in the note.