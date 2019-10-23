DANVILLE — A fixed-route public transportation service in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties would be a boom to the area, Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
He spoke after the commissioners approved a resolution to ask PennDOT to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of establishing a fixed route public transportation service in the region. He said they are looking at a fixed rate bus route.
"I hope the other counties will jump on board," he said following the commissioners' action Tuesday. He said the study won't cost the county anything.
If the study is completed and it appears it can be done, they may be able to find private funds for it, he said.
He thanked Mike Fisher, of SEDA-COG, for his assistance with this.
In the resolution, the commissioners wrote that a fixed-route public transportation system would provide regularly scheduled general public transportation according to published schedules along designated routes with specified stopping points to take on and discharge passengers.