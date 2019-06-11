DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners authorized agreements for projects after securing approval for the 2018 Community Development Block Grant Program.
On Tuesday they approved $56,208 to make the Exchange pool more handicapped-accessible; $69,517 to demolish a condemned bar at the entrance to Washingtonville; and $40,267 for the Danville Area Community Center to sponsor memberships for people with low to moderate incomes in the county excluding Danville, which has its own CDBG program.
Tyler Dombroski, who represented SEDA-COG, which handles the CDBG program for the county, said after the bar is razed, the vacant lot would be owned by the current owners. A lien will be placed on it, however. If the lien is satisfied, the money would be reimbursed to the county CDBG program for future projects, he said. He said a portion of the CDBG funds allocated to the community center can also be used for facility-related costs.
The commissioners also voted to advertise for bids to make the county prison annex handicapped-accessible with CDBG funds. Bids will be due July 2 and a contract will be awarded July 23.
LeFevre Wilk Architects requested an additional $2,625 because the state requires changes in the scope of the project, which Commissioner Trevor Finn said was a small fee compared with everything they had to do to make the project a reality.
Engineer bids for bridge work
Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said he, county chief clerk Holly Brandon and former commissioner Jerry Ward chose the top three engineers among 11 that submitted quotes to be used if the county needs to replace or repair a bridge. The top three were submitted to PennDOT along with a written explanation of why they were chosen. PennDOT approved Larson Design as the engineer.
Finn described this as bureaucracy, saying PennDOT should be fixing roads and not be concerned about matters such as yard sale signs and county signs.
The commissioners will submit letters of support to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for flood control grant requests in Danville and in Mahoning Township. The Danville work would involve removing sediment from Mahoning Creek and Sechler's Run. The Mahoning Township work would be to remove a box culvert on Blizzard Run that causes flooding at Academy Avenue.
Finn commended Danville and Mahoning Township for taking action on the projects to improve the lives of county residents.
Hires, appointments
They hired Brandon Hoskins as a full-time correctional officer as of Monday at $13.87 per hour.
They affirmed appointments of deputy coroners Mackenzie Ryan and Scott Lynn II at $10 per hour.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the coroner's office desperately needs help considering its caseload and that he was grateful coroner Scott Lynn has been able to find people to assist.
Mosquito issues
Holdren announced anyone with mosquito-related issues should contact Brandon Ball, mosquito-borne disease control program coordinator, at 570-495-4665 ext. 303.