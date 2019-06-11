DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners on Tuesday adopted a resolution commending the Washingtonville Fire Company on the 75th anniversary of its founding.
An open house will be held at the fire company, along Strawberry Ridge Road, from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday with a ceremony at 4 p.m., Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said the company's primary coverage area includes Washingtonville and the townships of Derry, Limestone and Anthony. The company provides quick response for medical emergencies along with a boat and fire apparatus, he said.
In the resolution, the commissioners noted the company was founded in March 1944 with its first president, Allen Dean. The first firetruck was kept in Dean's garage. Ten years later, the company began building its first fire station along Route 54. A kitchen and two bays were added in 1975 and a bar was set up in the basement. The ladies auxiliary was formed in 1980.
Membership grew along with the size of firetrucks. Construction began in 2002 on the current fire station, which was finished in January 2003. It has five bays, a social room bar, a kitchen, an air tank room, a meeting room, an office and storage space. The company was able to pay off the fire station mortgage in 2017. There are 337 social members, 81 active members and two junior firefighters.