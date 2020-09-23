DANVILLE — Twenty-one nonprofits in Montour County will receive some financial help to recover expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
The county commissioners Tuesday approved the distribution of $135,450 in CARES Block Grant funds to the eligible nonprofits. The nonprofits were among three groups to receive approval for the grants.
"Just for public information, there was a cap of $15,000 on those grants," Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said of the grants to the nonprofits.
He said the grants are to reimburse the nonprofits for programs that have benefited the communities during the COVID crisis.
The commissioners also approved $200,000 in CARES Block Grant money to DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), for the economic development agency to purchase equipment and expand broadband in the county. The commissioners approved the agreement pending solicitor review.
The Montour County Sheriff's Department will receive $25,323 in the grant funds as reimbursement for salary and benefits, following the commissioners' approval.
The officials approved another $3,284 in expenses for Assistant Chief Clerk Michelle Getkin's work in administering the funds.
The allocations are part of the $1.64 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants that will aid small businesses, nonprofits, residents with slow or no internet and government agencies affected by the pandemic.
The commissioners previously awarded nearly $62,000 in CARES Act funds to first responders for personal protective equipment and $384,868 to 31 small businesses from the grant.
In other business, the commissioners:
Promoted county Veterans Affairs Assistant Director Jo Pennypacker to the director at $21,000 per year, effective Oct. 1. She will serve a six-month probation and will replace Director John Novak when he retires Nov. 2.
Approved the resignations of two judges of elections, Robin Worhach, of Liberty Township, and Kathie Nagle, of Mahoning Township I.
Declined to enter into another one-year agreement with Lewis Township, Northumberland County, for recycling in northern Montour County and share the costs with the municipalities. Holdren said he didn't think it was responsible for the entire county to enter into an agreement that only benefits the northern part of the county. Commissioner Vice Chairman Dan Hartman and Commissioner Trevor Finn agreed.
"If those municipalities wish to continue with Lewis Township, that's fine," Holdren said.
Also declined, for now, a Danville Borough request to write a letter of recommendation for a community college. Holdren said an economic study is underway.
"We said in the past it would have to be supported by multiple counties, not just Montour, so at this point, I would suggest we wait until we see the economic report and until we hear that other counties are going to be able to support the community college," Holdren said.
Heard Prothonotary Sue Kauwell say her office is accepting passport applications and the passport agency is starting to process them. She asked that anyone interesting in applying for a passport to call her office to make an appointment.