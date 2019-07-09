DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners approved an agreement with DRIVE for a multimodal $1 million transportation grant to improve rail and truck traffic at the former Metso Minerals in Danville.
The county has been designated as the agent handling the project with the agreement listing what DRIVE, the economic development entity serving Montour and Columbia counties, and the county will be doing, Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said at Tuesday's commissioners' meeting.
The commissioners also approved the advertisement of an ordinance amending DRIVE since the Greater Danville Area Industrial Development Corp. and Columbia County Alliance for Economic Growth have become part of DRIVE.
They approved terminating DRIVE's lease as of Oct. 1 at the former county home on Woodbine Avenue since DRIVE will be moving its offices to the office building at the Metso site, along Railroad Street. DRIVE owns the Metso complex.
Changing locks at former elementary school
The commissioners voted to have Lezzer Commercial Door change 39 locks at the former Danville Elementary School, which the county will be converting into an office building, for $1,952. The county maintenance staff will do the work.
Voting on prison work bids
Board members expect to vote at their July 23 meeting on bids submitted to make the prison annex handicapped accessible to the public. Gray Builders, of Danville, was the apparent low bidder for general construction with $144,500 and Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, the apparent low bidder with $11,975 for plumbing.