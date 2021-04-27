DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners attended to several details regarding grant applications in a brief meeting Tuesday morning.
Commissioners decided to postpone a discussion and vote on a subrecipient agreement concerning a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Valley Township Fire Department until their next meeting.
"East End, Washingtonville and Valley Township all have received CDBG funds so we'll do all three all together at our next meeting," said Commissioner Ken Holdren.
Commissioners then approved an extension of the HOME Grant Agreement from May 15 to Aug. 31.
The Pennsylvania HOME Program is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.
Commissioners also approved a PCoRP Loss Prevention Grant agreement for security window treatment at the prison, in the amount of $3,372.
Commissioners approved the hiring of Alexsis Sciascia as a parole officer, at a salary of $24,000, effective May 17.
The County is now accepting applicatoins for passports. For more information, call 570-271-3010.
The last day to register to vote with an absentee ballot is May 11.