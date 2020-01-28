DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners agreed to petition a judge to appoint a conservator for the Days Inn at the Danville exit Tuesday during their meeting.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren, Vice Chairman Dan Hartman and Commissioner Trevor Finn voted to file the petition and requested a date be set for a hearing.
They filed the request under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, which allows officials to appoint a conservator if the owner of the building fails to maintain the property. Holdren said it won't cost taxpayers anything.
Under Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
He said the absentee landlord has allowed the property to deteriorate and it has become a public hazard with uninhabitable conditions.
They asked a judge to appoint DRIVE, the council of governments serving as an economic development agency in the county, as conservator. DRIVE has the resources and access to expertly rehabilitate the property or recommend demolition and proceed with the demolition, whichever is appropriate, according to the petition.
DRIVE's preliminary plan is to take possession of the property, secure it and conduct an assessment to determine whether it can be economically rehabilitated or demolished and then submit a plan of action to the court for approval.
Hadden LLC, with addresses of Edison, N.J., and 34 Sheraton Road, is listed as the owner of the inn, which has been closed for several years at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
According to the petition, lienholders are CNB Bank, of Clearfield, with a mortgage dated Dec. 19, 2013, for $1,950,000; CNB Bank of Clearfield on a note secured by the mortgage filed Dec. 23 in Montour County in the amount of $1,633,177 and Valley Township Municipal Authority that provides water and sewer service.
The property hasn't been actively marketed for 60 days before the petition was filed and the owner has not made a good faith effort to sell the property at a price reflecting circumstance and market conditions, according to the petition prepared by county solicitor Michael Dennehy.
No "for sale" sign has been placed on or in front of the property for 60 days before the petition was filed and the property hasn't been advertised for sale through print advertisements, print or electronic media or through engagement of a real estate professional, the petition states. The property appears not to be subject to a pending foreclosure action, it states.
All nine conditions required for the act are present, Finn said.
Valley Township officials have tried to enter the property, but weren't granted permission to enter. There have been private people who have conducted drone surveillance of the property, which has been posted on YouTube, confirming it is unfit for human habitation, occupancy or use due to its deteriorating condition, according to Dennehy.
The building is subject to unauthorized entry leading to potential health hazards and the owner has failed to take reasonable and necessary measures to secure the building, according to the petition.
Vermin, debris, uncut vegetation or physical deterioration of the structure and grounds have created potential health and safety hazards and the owner has failed to take reasonable measures to remove the hazards, according to the petition.
The dilapidated appearance and condition of the property negatively affects the economic well-being of residents and businesses nearby including decreasing property value and loss of business, the petition states.
Township supervisors have received numerous complaints about the property. According to the petition, the owner must be aware of the deteriorated condition and prohibitive cost to rehabilitate the inn as evidenced by the owner obtaining a demolition permit for the inn. Since the time the permit was obtained, the owner hasn't started demolition, according to the petition.