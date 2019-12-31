Commissioners honor Eagle Scout, retiring sheriff

DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners honored Eagle Scout Peter Heinle, who refurbished old benches for the front and rear entrances of St. Joseph Church in Danville.
The commissioners presented him with a certificate Tuesday recognizing his attaining the highest level in Scouting and his commitment to excellence.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said he was able to present a proclamation to him during his Eagle Scout ceremony Saturday.
The Danville Area High School senior said he has earned 45 merit badges and expects to receive three more.
He said his project was restoring benches donated by Mike Kuziak. The benches from Danville State Hospital had rotted wood that had to be removed and the frames had to be sandblasted, he said. He and other Scouts primed and painted the benches.
With fundraising, labor and installation, the project took 165 hours, he said.
"They are beautiful," Holdren said.
When asked about his most enjoyable badge, Peter said it was small boat sailing he did at summer camp in Pittsburgh. His most challenging was cooking, since requirements were changed while he was working on it.
Following graduation, he plans to attend college and possibly study engineering. With him were his parents, Patti and Ed Heinle, and his sister, Megan.
The commissioners also honored Sheriff Ray Gerringer who retired as of Jan. 1. Gerringer did not attend the meeting.
Holdren said Gerringer began his county career in law enforcement in 1978 and has worn many hats, including chief county detective, field supervisor for the Northumberland-Montour Counties Drug Task Force and deputy with the FBI's Middle District of Pennsylvania. He had served as sheriff since January 2004.
He participated in more than 250 criminal investigations; personally led investigations resulting in the shutdown of a major Korean drug money-laundering operation spanning from New York City to Montour County; the closure of a $500,000 marijuana operation resulting in more than 30 convictions; and convictions of two in the murder of a federal prison guard. He also served as president of the Pennsylvania Sheriff's Association and received the Pennsylvania State Elks Association Enrique Camerana Award.
The commissioners also renewed an agreement with Forensic Pathology Associates for 2020 with a 2 percent increase in routine cases, some fees remaining the same and one fee reduced by 7 percent, Coroner Scott Lynn said.
They appointed Ritchie Heintzelman to the conservation district board for a four-year term. He replaces Dale Shultz, who served at least 40 years. The commissioners thanked him for serving.
They named John Brent as a full-time courthouse security officer and Bette Ann Guschel as a full-time clerk to serve as a floater in the assessment and treasurer offices and in other offices as needed, as of Jan. 1.
They accepted the resignation, effective Dec. 31, of probation officer Amanda Beach.