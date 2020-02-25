Commissioners honor Scout for receiving ham radio license

DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners honored Abbi Smith as one of the youngest people to be awarded an FCC technician license, or ham radio license, in the county.
Abbi, 11, a fifth-grader at Liberty Valley Intermediate School, was recognized Tuesday. She was accompanied by her mother, Sharon Smith, who serves as Scoutmaster of the BSA Troop 4077 for girls in Danville and her dad, Tom Smith. Anne Poler, vice president of programs for the Columbia-Montour Boy Scout Council, attended.
Abbi told the commissioners she got interested in ham radio because she wanted to help people during natural disasters. Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the county relies on ham radio operators during some disasters. Commissioner Trevor Finn said the county could arrange a tour for Abbi of the county Emergency Management Agency.
The commissioners presented Abbi with a resolution congratulating her on her achievement, hard work, dedication and exceptional talent.
Tom Smith said three people administered the exam Abbi took to receive her license. He said the troop has three licensed operators and two others are in training. One of their goals is to talk with astronauts aboard the space shuttle.
The commissioners also recognized the Danville boys' and girls' basketball teams for their championships. "Kudos to them," Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said.
Veterans affairs director
The commissioners approved the retirement of veterans affairs director Doug Resseguie as of March 26.
At a salary board meeting before the commissioners meeting, the salary board approved changing the position from part-time to full-time at a salary of $21,000. Assistant Director John Novak will begin training to assume the position and begin serving as director when Resseguie retires.
Holdren said the county was grateful for Resseguie's 11 years of service and said he did an outstanding job for veterans in the county. Hartman said he did an excellent job and is well respected among veterans in the state.
Finn said Resseguie is a state award-winner who brought in more than $1 million in one year by serving veterans in the county. He said the Memorial Day parade, which Resseguie took charge of, was OK in the past but has been attended by more and more people in recent years.
The commissioners approved a geospatial data sharing agreement Holdren said will allow county geographic information services to be shared with the state at no cost to the county and the county will receive aerial photographs of the county.
They appointed Trish Ruth to fill a vacancy on the county housing authority board.