DANVILLE — Montour County employees who are first responders and those aiding first responders will soon be using FirstNet.
FirstNet is a "nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities," according to its website.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved an arrangement with AT&T for the wireless phone service starting July 31. Thirty-two new phones will be involved at a cost of 99 cents each, said AT&T representative Jeff Molinaro. The county will save $360 a month compared with Verizon charges, Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
The Montour County Emergency Management Agency, the East Central Emergency Center, which is the 911 center serving the county, and Mahoning and Riverside police are already using the system, Finn said.
If there is an incident on the county level or nationwide, there is 100 percent connectivity along with data, hot spots and text messaging, Molinaro said.
While Finn said it doesn't replace a radio system, it can be used during an emergency. Molinaro said it can be used in areas where radio coverage is poor.
Molinaro said some faculty and bus drivers in the Danville Area School District are expected to use the system. Most Danville ambulance personnel have FirstNet devices, he said.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said Finn, emergency management agency personnel and sheriff deputies tested the phones in different areas of the county both inside and outside of buildings. They found the coverage to be better than Verizon.
In other business:
The commissioners approved an ordinance recognizing the merger of the Columbia County Alliance and Greater Danville Area Industrial Development Corp. with DRIVE. The commissioners no longer need to appoint representatives from those organizations to the DRIVE board. They also changed DRIVE's articles of agreement to state board members can live, pay taxes, own or work at businesses in Montour and Columbia counties.
They removed an $81,700 encumbrance for the Foggy Mountain Bridge in Anthony Township for scouring work since the bridge was destroyed by flooding last summer.
The commissioners hired Amy Hertzog as a Children and Youth Services caseworker retroactive to July 15 at $24,000; Robert Appleman as a full-time correctional officer at $13.87 per hour; and Eamon Schoff as a part-time deputy coroner as of July 23 at $10 per hour and $14.75 per hour once he's certified. They approved a medical leave for chief deputy coroner Paige Bitting as of July 18 for seven weeks. They accepted the resignation of Children and Youth Services clerk-typist Karen Cooper as of July 26.