DANVILLE — Montour County's commissioners approved revisions on Tuesday in Community Development Block Grant fund allocations for Washingtonville's beautification projects.
They approved $30,000 from 2015 funds and $104,677 from 2017 funds. The projects include decorative street lights and trees along Water Street.
They also approved a 9 percent reduction in the ankle bracelet monitoring cost from $11 a day to $10 a day.
The commissioners acted on a three-year agreement to house female inmates in Clinton County if needed. The cost remains the same at $70 per day. Commissioner Trevor Finn said generally female inmates are housed in the Columbia County Jail.
They announced Michael Enright's term on the county housing authority expires at the end of the year and he doesn't want to be reappointed. They thanked him for his service.
They accepted the resignation of Mahoning Township constable Eamon Shoff, retroactive to Nov. 1.
The commissioners appointed John Novak as clerk in the veterans affairs office at $10 per hour and 20 hours a week, effective Nov. 18.