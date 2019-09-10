DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners approved a $39,000 annual salary for a new assistant chief clerk retroactive to Sept. 3.
The commissioners on Tuesday named Michelle Getkin to the position to replace Nancy Springer, who is moving from the county.
Several elected county officials objected to the salary at a previous salary board. They said she would be paid more than some employees who have worked more than 40 years for the county.
Getkin resigned as fiscal technician for the county Children and Youth Services office. She has held that position for two and one-half years.
She previously served as assistant chief clerk in the county.
Sheriff Ray Gerringer asked what Getkin's official job title was and chief clerk Holly Brandon said it is assistant chief clerk/bookkeeper.
County Prothonotary Susan Kauwell asked what the status was of a study of county employees' salaries, which the salary board agreed to conduct.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said they are starting to make inquiries for proposal requests from agencies, such as SEDA-COG and the county commissioners association.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said they needed volunteers from the county, including elected officials and department heads, to help with the study. Kauwell volunteered to help. Finn said an email would be sent seeking volunteers.