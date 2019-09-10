DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners on Tuesday approved changing zoning district maps in three townships.
The commissioners previously held a public hearing on the zoning changes, which were recommended by a zoning ordinance committee.
People who bought land from Talen Energy found they couldn't do much with it since it was zoned for public and semi-public use for recreational purposes.
In Liberty Township, the county changed the zoning for the former Liberty Valley Country Club to agriculture use in an effort to eliminate further requests for variances and to promote a more productive use of the land, Planning commission Director Greg Molter previously said.
A zoning hearing board previously issued a variance to subdivide the farmhouse and clubhouse into two separate lots to be used as residential parcels.
Land owned by Ryan Ossant north of the west branch of Chillisquaque Creek, from Fox Hollow Road to the northern boundary of land owned by Keith Flecther, will be designated as zoned woodland.
Land owned by Flecther and Craig High, south and east of the west branch of Chillisquaque Creek to McCormick Road and Route 44, will be designated as zoned agriculture.
Land surrounding Lake Chillisquaque, at the Montour Preserve to the northern border of the parcel owned by J.L. Moyer & Sons on Magargle Road and east from McCormick Road to Sportsman Road, will remain zoned for public-semi-public use.
Land owned by J.L. Moyer & Sons, Carl Slater and Jeff Heller, south of the Moyer parcel to the Derry Township border and east from the Limestone Township border to the Columbia County border, will be designated as zoned agriculture.
A home can be constructed on two acres in a woodland zoned district and a home can be built on one acre in an agriculture district.
Foggy Mountain Bridge
Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said the county has applied for about $750,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace Foggy Mountain Bridge, in Anthony Township, which was destroyed by flooding. He said the county awaits a review by FEMA. He said all indications pointed toward being able to proceed with the project. He expects bids to be advertised for the project by the end of February, a contract to be awarded by April and to complete the work by the end of 2020.
The commissioners also approved a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency grant of $1,800 through June 30, 2020, for radiation response since the county is part of the area surrounding the Berwick nuclear power plant.
They approved a $922,876 Homeland Security Grant Program for the East Central PA Task Force, which also includes Northumberland, Columbia, Luzerne, Wyoming, Berks and Schuylkill counties in case of emergencies. The program allows the rescue task force to train, such as for an active shooter;, creates hazardous materials teams and the Columbia-Montour SWAT Team.
The commissioners approved the purchase of a 2020 all-wheel drive Ford Explorer for the probation office for $36,481 through a state contract. It will be funded by probation's offenders supervision program.
The county will advertise for bids to sell the probation office's 2004 Ford Explorer, which has 78,000 miles. Money received will be put back into the offenders supervision program. Bids are due by 3 p.m. Sept. 30.