DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners re-elected Ken Holdren as chairman and Dan Hartman as vice chairman.
The Republican commissioners are beginning their second four-year terms. Democratic Commissioner Trevor Finn is starting his fifth four-year term. Finn previously served as a board chairman.
Holdren and Hartman have served four years as chairman and as vice chairman, respectively.
They reappointed Holly Brandon as chief clerk and Robert Marks Sr. as county solicitor.
They appointed Hartman to represent the county on the Children and Youth Services advisory board; the Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union Mental Health Board; the Columbia-Montour Aging Office Board; and first-time homebuyers program. Holdren was appointed to the Criminal Justice Advisory Board; the cooperative extension board; 4-H board; Local Elected Officials of Workforce Investment Board; and on the SEDA-COG board. Finn was appointed to the conservation district board; the DRIVE board; and the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau board.
The commissioners appointed Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Burkland to the Seven Mountains Emergency Medical Services and the Wyoming Valley Flood Mitigation Board.
They approved Jerry Buckley stepping down as chief of weights and measures and approved his daughter, Katie Bogart, to replace him. She has worked as his deputy for 10 years. Buckley will serve as the deputy.
Holdren said the salaries are funded by fees and not taxpayer dollars. Weights and measures officials ensure measurements are accurate in the county, he said.
Brian Wiktor was reappointed to the SEDA-COG board; Susan Kauwell and Constance Kuziak to Geisinger Authority, which Kauwell is chairwoman of; Frank Dombroski, Jeffrey Foster and Walt Rupert to the county planning commission; and Brian Tworkoski, Herb Zeager and Ralph Trego to the agland preservation board. The commissioners appointed Cynthia Clark to the housing authority.