DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners will announce plans next week on funding to continue Montour Preserve and Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) operations long-term.
"There's a light at the end of the tunnel," commission Director Bob Stoudt said.
At the August MARC meeting, the board tabled action on ceasing operation of the Montour Preserve, near Washingtonville, beyond 2020 because the Montour County commissioners were working on a potential solution to its fundraising woes.
Bob Stoudt asked the board at the August meeting to delay action for 30 days until MARC's Sept. 23 meeting because he believes the commissioners may have a long-term solution.
"The commissioners have a plan nearly in place," he said Monday.
He expects the commissioners to announce the plan at its meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.
"The aim is to provide finances to continue to operate the preserve and a grand solution that takes care of it all from this point forward not only for the preserve, but to include every park and trail we manage," Stoudt said.
Stoudt said the commissioners knew now was the time to do something significant "to fix it once and for all and make sure the parks and trails can go forward" as all other resources have been exhausted.
He plans to attend the commissioners meeting.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren, reached Tuesday, said he couldn't disclose details at this time.
"We think this will assure the long-term future of MARC and the preserve," he said.
At the last MARC meeting, Stoudt said the commissioners were working on funding. but he couldn’t disclose details. “The commissioners are actively involved and they don’t want to see the preserve go away,” he said.
“There is still hope and I promise to update you by the September meeting,” he told the MARC board.
On Stoudt’s recommendation, the board voted to renew the commission’s lease with preserve owner Talen Energy from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020. State grants and contributions for the preserve expire by September 2020. Talen requires a 30-day advance notice on the one-year lease.
A commission development advisory committee recommended a three-fold fundraising plan for the $200,000 needed each year for the preserve and other parks and trails the commission maintains. This would include $65,000 from contributions and individuals, $65,000 from large businesses and $65,000 from municipalities, which is largely Montour County.
Since Jan. 1, the commission has received 108 donations for the preserve totaling $30,692.
About $130,000 is needed to maintain and operate the preserve every year, according to Stoudt.