DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners will open bids in February to renovate the new administrative office building, the courthouse and the jail visitors center.
The commissioners approved advertising for bids for the work Tuesday. Bids will be opened at 1 p.m. Feb. 11.
Bids will be for general, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning construction at the former Danville Elementary School at 435 E. Front St.; the courthouse at 253 Mill St.; and the jail visitors center, at 255 Church St.
Work for the administrative offices, where non-court-related county offices will be located, includes interior renovations of about 25,000 square feet on the first floor and building a new entrance for parking.
The courthouse work includes a boiler replacement; partial first floor interior renovations of about 2,820 square feet; partial third floor renovations of about 500 square feet; demolition and reconstruction of a handicapped-accessible ramp; a new entrance roof with decorative railing; and replacing the windows.
The work for the jail visitors center includes renovating the first and second floor interiors in the former warden's home of about 1,800 square feet.
In other business, the commissioners:
Approved a contract to house inmates in the Columbia County Prison at $60 per day for 2020. Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said the rate is the same as for 2019.
Awarded a $25,000 tourism grant to DRIVE, the economic development entity serving Montour and Columbia counties, for operations. DRIVE will provide a required match of $6,250.
Affirmed the resignation of Paige Bitting as chief deputy coroner as of Dec. 5 and thanked her for her service.