DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners urges renters who have fallen behind in several payment categories to apply for assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
Funds were distributed to all counties by the state formula based on population, said Commission President Ken Holdren.
Holdren emphasized that this program is for renters only.
The ERAP program rolled out in February and Montour received $1.198 million to distribute to qualifying families, said Greg Molter, Montour County Human Services director.
This week, a second round of ERAP funds, $541 million, will be given to Pennsylvania. As with the first round, those funds will be distributed to counties. The amount for Montour County hasn't been announced.
The second round of funds will carry out the program until 2025, Molter said.
"Since the initial rollout, in March we had 12 families who came forward asking for assistance and in April we have had 13 families," he said.
Of the 25 families who have sought help, 22 are still pending.
The reason for the pending status is that those families still have to provide documentation, "whether it is proof of a lease, proof of arears, landlord signatures, things are in the works. They are just waiting," Molter said. "As soon as their documentation arrives and is put in the right place, they'll get assistance."
Out of the 25, one family has been paid — both on rents and utilities.
"This is working, and we are moving forward," Molter said.
Three other families have been denied because they made too much money.
To qualify, families can earn up to 80 percent of the average median income, which is based on number of family members. For example, a family of three can earn up to $54,900 a year. A family of four, $61,050.
"There is a lot of money out there," Molter added.
Fliers announcing the program have been distributed around town, in businesses, churches. "We need to get the word out," he said.
To help in getting the word out, Holdren said notices to "all the municipal leaders, saying if they have folks who might have trouble with their sewer or water payments, those citizens can apply to the program. Because those are qualifying utilities."
"Basically the money is there and we believe there are a lot more families that would qualify if they chose to apply," Holdren said.
Utilities that qualify for assistance are electricity, gas, water, sewer and trash. Internet assistance qualifies, because some people work from home to keep their livelihood going. Phone bills or cable TV bills do not qualify.
Molter wanted to assure people that "all of our human services programs are designed to help, not embarrass people. Nobody asked for this pandemic. Nobody asked to be put out of work because businesses had to be shut down. This is our government trying to help people get back on their feet. To keep families in homes and not in campers along the side of the streets or sleeping in their cars.
"No one should be embarrassed if they are in that situation and need help," Molter said.
Airport report
Craig Lawler, of the Airport Authority addressed commissioners, reporting on work being done at the facility, and the need to attract more business there.
"We're doing the best we can with the resources we've got," Lawler said.
The airport operates on between $2.500-$3,000 a month income.
"That covers our expenses for diesel fuel, insurance and maintenance on the building," Lawler said.
Lawler said they are working on a $230,000 lighting project that Geisinger is interested in.
"It's a lighting system that gives the correct angle if you're flying in — if you are high it might turn green," he said. "It gives us the correct angle of approach so we don't hit any trees. Also, the runway lights need to be re-marked. There is a 25 percent match, so we'll be looking for money."
Geisinger uses the facility to practice and for emergency services, Lawler said.
"We're not seeing as much business activity as I'd like to see," Lawler said. "We have Geisinger and Merck coming in but the airport is supposed to be an economic development tool. We haven't seen enough of that.
"I'm not sure how we can go about developing that more," Lawler said.