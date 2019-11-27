DANVILLE — There most likely will be a real estate tax increase in 2020 in Montour County, Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said Tuesday.
He said the commissioners are struggling with the budget to be presented at their meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 in the courthouse. They plan to adopt the spending plan Dec. 31.
They canceled meetings set for Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.
Holdren said the increase likely will result from a number of unfunded mandates such as the state requiring the county to buy a new voting system.
The county faces paying for a murder trial next year that could cost $100,000, he said.
"We are still looking at every penny and trying to save," he said.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said they were trying to pare down a tax increase.
The 2019 budget contained a tax increase for the first time in seven years.
As of Jan. 1, real estate taxes increased by .251-mill from 3.349 mills to 3.6 mills. The increase amounted to $25 more on a home valued at $100,000.
The 2019 budget contains expenses of $8,173,251 and revenues of $8,218,193 with a surplus of $34,941 expected at the end of the year.
When the 2019 budget was adopted, the commissioners said the county has three sources of income — grants from the state and federal governments to support specific functions, fees charged for services and real estate taxes. The county cannot control the amount the county receives from the state and federal governments, they said.