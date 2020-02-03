WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Revitalization Committee and Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall will sponsor two free events — a Valentine craft event and a bluegrass band performance.
The craft event will be open to kids of all ages. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, at Third and Church streets. Raffle gift baskets will be on display Saturday and Sunday in the hall. Winners need to be present for the Sunday drawing. All raffle proceeds will benefit the revitalization committee.
For the craft, kids will make a valentine and enjoy a treat.
The Strawberry Ridge Bluegrass Band will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the hall.
Following the concert, a history circle will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to share stories about their connections to Washingtonville and surrounding communities. Stories will be recorded and transcribed in preparation for the upcoming 150th anniversary celebration of the incorporation of Washingtonville borough in April.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/washingtonvillepa.