DANVILLE — Recipients of the 24th Annual Robert N. Pursel Award said they were surprised when told they were chosen.
Joanne Aurand and her late husband Bob received the award along with the Thomas Beaver Free Library of Danville. They were recognized Saturday night in the Pine Barn Inn during the Holiday Happenings benefitting the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund of the Danville Area Community Foundation. Honorees are chosen who exemplify contributions consistent with the late Bob Pursel's lifelong community service.
Aurand said she was very surprised by being chosen. She said she was glad her late husband Bob, who died 16 years ago, was also honored. "That made it really special," she said.
She said she was glad all their four children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren were able to attend. "They come from all over and that was a nice surprise," she said.
Jean Knouse introduced her, saying Bob Aurand was her eighth and ninth grade algebra teacher and later a colleague of hers when she taught in the Danville school district where he served as director of federal programs.
When she became executive director of the Danville Area Community Center, Bob was on the board.
She met Joanne Aurand in the early 1970s when she shopped for her children at The Kiddie Korner in Danville Joanne owned for more than 50 years. Joanne also taught the Knouse children.
After Knouse and her husband Rich bought the building housing The Kiddie Korner, Joanne has been part of their lives for the past 15 years. When Joanne was ready to retire, she asked Jean to take over and has guided and encouraged her, Knouse said. She said that was the same as the late Bob Aurand. The Aurands make a community special because they care about other people, Knouse said. Joanne still works occasionally at The Kiddie Korner. Knouse said the Aurands supported numerous community organizations "and have always been part of what was happening in the community."
Joanne was a teacher for 28 years and Bob was a teacher and an administrator in the Danville district. Joanne kept clothes and food in her desk drawer for kids in need, was a Cub Scout den mother, taught adults to read, served as treasurer of the League of Women Voters, directed the Danville-Riverside Food Bank and served on the Red Cross board.
Bob helped establish the Danville Little League, was executive secretary of the Danville YMCA, helped found Sunnybrook basketball camp, was Danville Lions Club president and a member of the Danville Elks.
Dr. Fred Miller, a board member of the community foundation, introduced Kathleen McQuiston, director of the Beaver library for the past 1 and a half years, who accepted the award for the library.
McQuiston said she was surprised by the library being chosen. "Just being honored by the community is humbling," she said. Library board members attended including president Bill Fait and treasurer Kathy McWilliams.
The recipients received plaques from the community foundation and citations from state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Kurt Masser. Danville Mayor Bernie Swank and the Montour County commissioners presented them with proclamations.
Mike Benjamin, who with his wife Joanne is in charge of the event, said 230 people attended which was a "very good turnout."
The 131-year-old library serves Montour County and Rush Township and Riverside in Northumberland County. Open six days a week, it provides diverse and expanding programs for children through adults including books, magazines, newspapers, movies, e-books and audiobooks. Community groups can use its meeting rooms. The Montour County Genealogical Society is also housed there. The library has little libraries throughout the area where people can take books and donate books. The library reaches out to the community with reading programs for children at preschools and at assisted living centers.