DANVILLE — The Washingtonville Revitalization Committee proposes establishing a financial account under the umbrella of the Montour Area Recreation Commission.
Washingtonville Mayor and commission board Treasurer Tyler Dombroski told the board Monday the account would be with the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. Committee members hope to obtain a license for small games of chance. A fee would be involved that the commission would pay.
Commission Director Bob Stoudt said an agreement would have to be approved at a future board meeting. He attends the Washingtonville committee meetings.
Board member Kevin Herritt questioned small games of chance being part of the commission, which is a government entity. Stoudt said they would check into that.
Board Chairman Mike Mills said Washingtonville has been a partner with the commission "from the get-go."
In other business:
Stoudt said 428 acres north of the Geisinger Stewardship Forest, along Columbia Hill Road near Danville, is being sold to a group of individuals. He said the group reached out to the commission on the possibility of operating mountain bike trails there after the purchase is complete. "There may be some hope we may be able to preserve public access," he said.
He told the board work began in June on replacing the heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems at the visitors center and environmental education center at the Montour Preserve. He said work has stopped because the inside of the units didn't match with the label on the outside of the unit and was rewired. The issue is how to convert a three-phase unit to a single-phase unit on two of four units. He said this wasn't the fault of the contractor and the bid came in $15,000 under the amount of a grant for the project. Mills said he was confident they can solve this. The board authorized him and Stoudt to approve a change order for the work.
Stoudt said Girl Scout Troop 60089 of Danville has been repainting picnic tables at Heron Cove at the preserve and is preparing to build turtle basking platforms and new trail benches. The commission has rented a mower deck mounted on the front of a new tractor which allows more efficient trail mowing and vegetation trimming, he said.
Board secretary Chris Johns reported the new tennis courts at Danville Area High School will be finished by the end of September and they will be open to the public.
Stoudt also said the commission received $67 in restitution for damages by four juveniles caused March 23 at a break-in and vandalism at what is known as the pig barn the commission uses for storage in Danville. He said the juveniles wrote letters of apology and he expects to receive $83 in restitution to fully reimburse the commission's $150 cost for repairs.