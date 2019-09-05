DANVILLE — Bob Lauck says they are one of the fortunate families.
"We're lucky. We know that and we try to help families and we can't think of a better way," he said of supporting the Going Gold campaign during September in Danville and other communities.
Lauck and his wife, Rachel's, youngest child, Juliet, a 10-year-old fifth-grader at St. Columba in Bloomsburg, was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 2 and one-half.
Downtown Danville is decorated with gold ribbons along Mill Street. Gold signifies pediatric cancer.
Numerous events are planned in Danville and in other towns to support the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund that aids families of kids with cancer in Central Pennsylvania and Northeast Pennsylvania. About 15,500 kids are diagnosed with cancer every year in the U.S., according to ThinkBIG.
"She's doing excellent," Lauck said, sitting across from Juliet, at a packed Going Gold kickoff in Old Forge Brewing Co. Aug. 29.
Service 1st Federal Credit Union coordinates the effort originated by Woody Wolfe, of Heart to Hand Ministries of Danville, who visits kids with cancer in hospitals including Geisinger and camps.
Leukemia diagnosis
Juliet had a low-grade fever and a cold that she didn't seem to get over. They took her to their family doctor a couple of times and when they went to have a family portrait taken "her thyroid blew out like a little softball," Bob said. The next day, Rachel took her to Geisinger where extensive tests were done. Lauck accompanied her the next day to the pediatric oncology department.
"I kept hearing leukemia," he said. They got the call that evening, on Friday the 13th in April, that Juliet had cancer. Doctors wanted to see Juliet the next day, the same day as Juliet's sister Samantha's seventh birthday party. Samantha is now 15.
They met Dr. Colby Wesner, who would become president of ThinkBIG, that day when he was a resident at Geisinger. "She was scared of him," Lauck said.
"Now they're best buddies and she looks forward to getting together to help him with these events," Lauck said. Juliet said Going Gold "is an amazing campaign." Since it began in 2015, it has raised $42,800.
Juliet was hospitalized for a month to undergo treatments. She returns to the hospital every six months.
"She's in the 98th percentile of growth and development for her age," her dad said. Juliet is a football cheerleader and is also in the drama club and forensics club.
Their oldest daughter, Rose, who recently received her master's degree as a child life specialist from Boston University, was inspired by the care Juliet got at the Janet Weis Children's Hospital at Geisinger. The Laucks also have a son, Robert, 14.
Decorating the streets
Finley Snook, 6, helped Danville Mayor Bernie Swank tie the last gold ribbon on a parking meter on Mill Street during the campaign kickoff.
The first-grader at Mifflinburg Elementary School underwent two years of chemotherapy at Geisinger. "She got to ring the bell at Geisinger in October," signifying she was cancer-free, her mother, Casey Snook, said.
She returns to the hospital every month for blood tests.
She was isolated while undergoing treatments to avoid germs and if she developed a fever, she had to go to the hospital, her mother said.
Finley is now taking gymnastics classes, which is a big deal, she said. Finley said she recently learned how to do a cartwheel. Casey and her husband, Colby, also have two sons, Hudson, 4, and Sawyer, 1.
A regional effort
Going Gold campaign organizer Colleen Phillips, of Service 1st, said this year Elysburg has joined the effort. The Nickle Plate Bar & Grill will donate 10 percent of food sales from Sept. 9-22. A coupon needs to be presented, which is available at Service 1st's website.
This year, Matty's Sporthouse Grill in Lewisburg will give 10 percent of food sales on Wednesdays in September to Going Gold.
Service 1st is selling T-shirts during the campaign.
A kickoff was held Wednesday at Marley's Brewery & Grille in Bloomsburg.
A benefit busking, or entertaining, singing event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Old Forge.
The Watson Inn will hold an event at 6 p.m. Monday at 100 Main St., Watsontown.
The Lewisburg area kickoff will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Brendan's Towne Tavern, 600 Market St., Lewisburg.
A children's fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Columbia Colonnade, formerly the Columbia Mall, at Buckhorn.
Other events are a family night at Old Forge from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18; 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Rusty Rail Brewing Co. 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg; 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 in Brendan's Towne Tavern; 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 in The Stonehouse, 343 Pine St., Williamsport; and a wrap-up event at the West End Ale Haus, 117 W. Main St., Bloomsburg.
Marley's and Old Forge collaborated on a special brew called Gold Dust Pale Ale for the initiative. During September, $1 from each pint purchased will be donated to the cause. Rusty Rail is donating $1 from every goblet of its Fool's Gold sold during September to the effort.
'Make September as gold as October is pink'
During the Danville kickoff, Wolfe said he "was thrilled to see so much gold in this room," of people wearing gold. He said his goal is to make September as gold as October is pink, referring to the color for breast cancer.
He said cancer is the top killer among children 15 and younger in the U.S. and only 4 percent of available federal funds go to childhood cancer research, "which isn't enough." He performed a new song he wrote for children with cancer. The song is about unanswered questions he has from his journey of singing to kids with cancer the past 38 years. KJ and the Funshine Band entertained at the kickoff.
Phillips said Swank has been a huge supporter. Swank read a proclamation designating September as childhood cancer awareness month and urged everyone to display gold ribbons, wear gold and support the campaign.
She said gold was chosen to signify childhood cancer because it is a precious metal and children are precious to their families.
Financial, emotional toll
State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, of Centre County, House majority whip and founder and chairman of the bipartisan Cancer Caucus, said during the kickoff they thought their daughter had a lazy eye. She underwent a CAT scan and halfway home he heard those words a parent never wants to hear — your child has a brain tumor. "I learned more from that 4-year-old than I ever taught her," he said.
In a nation that sends people on space station missions, we can do better, he said, to find money for childhood cancer research. He said cancer is life-changing. Their other children were put on the back burner and friends pulled back following their daughter's diagnosis. Cancer takes a tremendous emotional and financial burden, he said.
"You are making a difference," he told the crowd. "Children are our future and they teach us more about love and kindness than adults," he said.
He said his daughter never said an ugly thing about someone else. She died 30 days after her seventh birthday. It will be nine years on Dec. 31 that she died, he said.
80 percent curable
Dr. Jagadeesh Ramdas, director of pediatric hematology oncology at Geisinger, said pediatric cancer is 80 percent curable. He said Geisinger employees support the Going Gold effort to bring awareness of childhood cancer and to aid families.
"It becomes very hard for them to keep their house going and to take care of siblings," he said of indirect costs and a financial burden of a child with cancer. Ramdas said Geisinger employees are available for the needs of patients to help them in all sorts of ways and encourage employees to support each other and the families. He has been a Geisinger physician for 17 years.
At the campaign kickoff, Phillips said Wolfe is proof that one person can make a difference. She also commended Old Forge for its support since Going Gold was founded.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver said childhood cancer has been increasing slightly the last few decades. She said a member of her church is "going through this right now."
State Rep. Kurt Maser thanked the supporters attending "for such an important cause — when you look at these kids your heart just melts."
Donate on income tax form
State Sen. John Gordner said people can donate toward pediatric cancer research when filing their income taxes and renewing their drivers' licenses, which is new within the past few weeks. "It's all going to one cause and to one effort to make sure children are treated and cared for and to rid them of that horrible disease," he said.
Wesner said this is the fourth year the campaign has benefited ThinkBIG, which financially assists families whose children have cancer. Assistance can be through rent, mortgages, utility bills and unpaid medical expenses. Based in Bloomsburg, the organization helps families in 23 counties in Pennsylvania and has provided $490,000 worth of support to 110 families since 2014, he said. ThinkBIG gets support from schools in the region including Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel, North Schuylkill and Central Columbia, said Wesner, who founded the organization after seeing a need to help families financially. Originally from Mifflinburg, he is a pediatrician at St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem.
The death of Elizabeth Santorine, of Winfield, gave her family a cause. "We're still a family of five. Elizabeth is in the middle calling the shots," said her mother, Marguerite. Elizabeth died soon after turning 3. She was diagnosed with juvenile chronic myeloid leukemia when she was 2 in 1999.
Marguerite provided the bone marrow for her transplant at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Her husband, Joe, said their daughter received the bone marrow through an IV.
"I was the oldest patient for a day at CHOP," Marguerite said. While Elizabeth was there for nearly a year, she said they made memories every day "because you never knew what the next day would bring."
"If it wasn't for her, we wouldn't be involved in the cancer fight," she said.
She said they have met incredible people along the way. "She taught us to fight and advocate," she said.
The four of them, including sons Joseph, 26, of Pittsburgh; and Kyle, 24, of Boston; have tattoos incorporating dragonflies in some way. "This was how we explained her death to our sons — that dragonflies live under water, climb up to metamorphize and then fly above the water. She is our angel looking on our family," Marguerite said.
"She keeps us going and fighting and advocating for others," she said.