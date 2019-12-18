DANVILLE — Sixty people attended the annual holiday party for seniors Wednesday in the Danville Area Community Center.
The party has been held for the past 15 years, said Joann Gray, director of senior fitness.
Gray welcomed the group and everyone brought a covered dish.
"It is so awesome to have this job. I love what I do and am very fortunate to be in this position. You are an inspiration to everyone who works here," she told the seniors.
Assistant Director Billie Ingraham said the seniors "are truly the lifeblood of our community center and you inspire us."
Heather Laubach, director of operations, thanked the seniors for coming to the center throughout the year.
Virginia Appleman, of Danville, has been going to the center for more than 20 years. She said she first started bringing her granddaughters to swim programs. After they started school, she got into water aerobics, which she continues to do. Once in a while, she participates in the Silver Sneakers program for seniors. "You have to have play time," she said.
Arlene Maurer, of Elysburg, is part of the Silver Sneakers program and has been for a long time. She attributes the exercising to still being physically active. She turns 93 on Dec. 27.
Frances Shultz, 93, of the Danville area, also participates in Silver Sneakers exercising. Gray said she was one of the first to register for the program, which began 15 years ago. "I come for the socializing and the exercising," Shultz said.