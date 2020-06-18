DANVILLE — Kids and adults entering the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) these days must pause before they play or work out.
A staff member first must take their temperature with a no-touch thermometer to make sure their body temperature is not 99.7 or higher. They also have to answer three health-related questions — Do you have a cough? Do you have a fever? Have you been around a COVID patient? — and the first time they are there, must sign a COVID waiver and member rules form.
Hand sanitizer is available everywhere, too. Exercise equipment, right down to balls and dumbbells, is wiped with disinfectant wipes in between uses. Masks are required, except for those socially distanced exercisers and kids playing outside.
This is post-COVID-19 community recreation, following state and federal health guidelines to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus that shut down businesses, schools and recreation for three months.
"We did a phased reopen," said Heather Laubach, DACC director of operations.
She said the center itself reopened on June 3, opened its summer camp on June 8 and restarted group exercise classes on Monday, following guidelines from the state Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society.
The new regulations require the center to have more classes, because fewer than 10 kids must be in each group, Laubach said. The center staff gets the kids outside as much as possible. There are tents set up for some activities, which include arts and crafts, sports, sidewalk chalk and hopscotch.
"If it's a rainy day and the kids have to come inside, they have to wear masks," she said. "All staff wears masks."
Adult exercise groups can only have a maximum of 12 people at a time. Blue Xs on the floor mark where people should stand or sit.
"Before we would be able to fill up a room with 18 to 20," Laubach said. "Now, with social distancing, we make sure we have them spaced out. We have disinfectant wipes for all the classes."
Marty Walzer, a member of the original DACC board, is a new member, he said as he was entering an adult exercise class.
"I was a swimmer," Walzer said. "I have knee issues."
He said he was swimming at the center until it had to close. He joined the Silver Sneakers exercise class "to get in shape for weeding and mowing," he quipped.
Another class member, Linda Forney, said she has been going to the center for 10 years.
"I think they're doing a good job bringing the classes back," Forney said. "I really missed it when I couldn't come."
She said she did some of the exercises online at home, but, "It just wasn't the same. You don't have the motivation."
Laubach said Silver Sneakers is for those over 60, though younger participants can join.
The center also offers an array of other classes, from Pilates to tai chi to Zumba to aerial yoga, in which class members can do flips and other poses as they sit in long veils hanging from the ceiling.
As instructor Joann Gray started the Silver Sneakers class with Walzer and three other socially distanced participants, no one had a mask on.
"We don't have to wear masks while working out," Gray said.
Laubach explained the masks make it difficult to breathe while working out, and the class members are kept at a distance from each other.
The Silver Sneakers workout included marching in place, light dumbbell lifting, resistance belts and stretching. Gray said class members also squeeze a ball to help build flexibility and dexterity and strengthen their arms and shoulders.
"We do different exercises every day to work on different muscles," she said.
Downstairs in the center, treadmills are close together, but they are separated by clear plastic "cardio curtains" to contain airborne particles. Otherwise, the center would have to remove some of the equipment.
The center has increased the number of cleanings from two to three per day since reopening. More hand sanitizing stations also have been added.
Laubach said members' return to the center has been "slow and steady," but those who are back, especially certain summer campers, are happy they are. So it seemed among the campers who were outside enjoying their lunch after swimming in the community center pool.
"It's nice to be back," said Kaylie McLaughlin, 10, of Elysburg and formerly of Danville. "I like swimming."
"I like basketball," said fellow camper Adele Martin, 10, of Danville.
Adele also likes swimming "when we don't have to do swim lessons."
"I like football," said 11-year-old Josiah Vovakes, of Northumberland, who said he plans to play Shikellamy youth football.
Nathan Bulbin, though, likes to keep it simple.
"I like running around," said the 10-year-old from Danville.
Laubach said that if it rains or there is extreme heat outside and the kids have to go inside, they can take a trip to a virtual zoo.
The center is open Monday through Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.