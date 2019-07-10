WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour-DeLong Community Fair will hold contests for angel food cake, blue ribbon apple pie, homemade chocolate cake and junior bakers.
First place winners will be eligible for the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show competition. This year's fair will be held from July 29 through Aug. 3. The recipe listing the ingredients and preparation instructions must be submitted with the entries along with the entrant's name, address and phone number. Monetary prizes will be awarded in each category.
The angel food cake contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident. Entries must be made from scratch using Pennsylvania-produced and packed eggs.
Judging will be based on flavor, inside characteristics, overall appearance, creativity and topping, icing or decoration. The first place winner will receive $40; second $35; and third $30.
The blue ribbon apple pie contest is open to Pennsylvania residents. The entry must include at least 60 percent apples in the filling, but doesn't have to be a traditional two-crust pie and can have a variety of fillings.
The pie must be submitted in a disposable pan. Judging will be on flavor, filling, crust, overall appearance and creativity.
The homemade chocolate cake contest is open to individual amateur bakers who are also state residents. The entry must be a layered chocolate cake with icing made from scratch. The recipe must feature chocolate or cocoa as the main ingredient.
Judging will be on flavor, texture, inside characteristics and frosting.
For the PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest for cookies, brownies and bars, entries must be an amateur baker between the ages of 8 through 18 and a state resident.
Judging criteria will be on flavor, texture, inside characteristics, outside characteristics and creativity.
Entries must be made from scratch with at least two PA Preferred ingredients used in the recipe. Some examples of PA Preferred are oats or flour, butter, milk, eggs, fruits and/or vegetables.
Prizes will be $20 for first; $15 for second; and $10 for third.
For more information, call Donna Anstadt at 570-437-3589.