Community Garden Club takes home awards at fair

20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Mark Miller was the only Ironmen golfer to reach the top six at the Susquehanna Valley League (SVL) golf meet at Three Ponds Golf Club. The rest of his teammates weren’t far behind. Miller’s 17-hole score of 71 was one of six Danville scores in the 70s and was just two shots behind Shikellamy’s Kyle Renn, who was the top medalist with a 69. Danville’s six-man total of 379 was seven shots better than Shikellamy's 386 as the Ironmen remained unbeaten in the SVL.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
The Community Garden Club of Danville won three blue ribbons in categories for the garden club competition at the Bloomsburg Fair.
"Autumn in the Country" was the theme for the garden club mantel arrangements. The club featured weathered barn boards, a rusty wagon wheel, pumpkins and a crescent arrangement of Chrysanthemums in shades of brown.
The club used pottery and an arrangement of mums in the table arrangements category. The theme for the settings was "Country Kitchens."
"Husking Bee" was the theme for the tall pedestal arrangements. An original arrangement of corn and corn husks took first prize for the club.
Joe Vargo, Danville Ironmen halfback, was pictured in the local newspaper crossing the goal line in the recent football game with the Sunbury Owls.
Vargo scored one of four touchdowns racked up by the Ironmen. A Sunbury tackler made a “futile flying tackle” as an attempt to stop Vargo from scoring. The Owls just managed to score one touchdown in the game, and Danville won the Keystone Conference game, 26-7. An estimated crowd of 2,500 attended the game. Jim Ryan scored three touchdowns.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Donna Beth Hartman, a youth from rural Danville, was named winner in the Forestry Class of the National 4-H Awards Program.
Donna Beth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hartman, was among 18 4-H club members named as winners in various projects throughout Pennsylvania. The awards program was sponsored by the National Committee on Boys and Girls Club Work, Chicago, and was conducted by the extension service of the Pennsylvania State University.
Hartman received 97.5 points on her project out of a possible 100.
Arthur Purpur was pictured in the local newspaper presenting a bouquet of roses to Miss Genevieve Blatt, state secretary of internal affairs, during the banquet celebration of the 110th anniversary, 1849-1959, of the founding of Danville Borough at the Elks lodge. According to the local newspaper “there wasn’t a no vote in the house and the only item tabled was the roast chicken and that didn’t stick around long enough to have a ballot taken.”
Harmony was the keynote — meaning harmony for a community sing-along. Former Chief Burgess Sam Keefer, aided by Riverside's chief burgess on the organ and former councilman Thomas Magill on the piano, led the group singalong. They began with an American verse, which was followed by the invocation by Monsignor Frances L. Conrad, pastor of St Joseph’s Church. A moment of silence in memory of deceased officials followed and dinner was served.
Close to 90 people were present at the event; former councilmen, other borough officers and guests were on hand to join in the celebration. Past council members enjoyed telling stories of their years in office.
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
During 1944, the local school population went all out in its patriotic efforts and purchased an impressive $49,053.40 in Series E-bonds, enough to fund three new planes for the war effort. The planes were named “Danville High School,” “Danville Elementary School” and “Montour County Rural Schools.”
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
The large building on Mill Street, formerly known as the Heddens House, after standing idle for a year or more was being designed to be used as an apartment house. The building was previously remodeled by Mrs. Geisinger into a building for Y.W.C.A. (Young Women Christian Association), which was never used by that body.
The rooms were finished by Mrs. Geisinger in a style that made them modern and desirable. In all cases where it fell short of meeting the needs of those leasing them, alterations were made at the expense of the tenants. Unlike a flat, which had kitchen facilities, these apartments depended upon a common kitchen. Eventually, a cook would be hired for the kitchen.
There were 25 rooms in the building. During a year or more past, although architecturally a feature to be proud of, it stood on the principal street as a building without any sign of life.
The large red brick building one door south of the Montour County Court House was built in 1818 by Philip Goodman, named the Golden Globe; purchased in 1836 by Wm. Henrie. It became Union Hall for 35 years. In 1886, J. C. Heddens purchased and called it the Heddens House. It was still owned by Mr. Heddens in the 1910 city directory.
The above article is from September 1919; the 1923 directory has that building listed as Geisinger Apartments. It was home to the Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.) Club for many years.
Van Wagner recently told me about an adventure he and his boys, Luke and Calvin, took on the Susquehanna River to explore the ‘Historical Elephant Rock,’ a place where many names of local residents from early years are engraved and still visible.
They found 2 pieces of the huge rock downstream and were thrilled to be able to manage to put them back in its place in history. He mentioned that they found the name Brower on it. D.H.B. Brower was the author of the 1881 book Danville Past and Present. My husband, Bill, placed my name on the rock about 10 years ago.
All of this brought back a memory to Van of an earlier adventure to the ‘rock’ when his dad, Ollie Wagner, led a ‘gaggle’ of mostly West Market Street kids to Elephant Rock in the early 1980s.
