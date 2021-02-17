It is with grateful hearts that the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) Board of Directors and staff say “thank you” to our entire community. For more than 35 years, countless individuals, families and organizations have supported the DACC through memberships, donations, bequests and by volunteering their time and talents.
We would like to update the community regarding the current state of the DACC and our plan for a reinvigorated and exciting future.
As some of you in our community know, even prior to the struggles that came with 2020, the DACC has been experiencing financial difficulties. Memberships are the primary source of our funding, and they have been steadily declining for several years, down more than 30 percent over the past three years. The cost to operate a large facility with an indoor pool has only increased over that time.
Our Director of Operations, Heather Laubach, and her dedicated staff members have worked diligently to pare expenses, secure grants and engage in fundraising to help offset the declining revenue trend. Despite these efforts, cash shortfalls have occurred, and funds remain very tight.
Like many other businesses, COVID-19 has greatly impacted the DACC. Multiple closures when monthly income from programming dropped entirely, decreased attendance when our doors opened and a further decline in memberships put additional strain on our finances.
Through generous support from Geisinger, Hawkins Chevrolet, The Danville Community Foundation, Danville Business Alliance and gifts from many individuals in this community, we have been able to continue operating. We are actively developing a strategic plan to guide our actions as we try to ensure the financial stability of this beloved and much-needed community center.
As we finalize the strategic plans and begin setting goals to chart a new course for the DACC, we are going to be asking for help and participation from this, our great Danville community.
Long-term viability requires a reinvigoration in memberships and a refresh of our facilities. If you are a member, thank you for your loyal support. If you are not a member, please come join and be a part of this rebirth. Our vision is that the DACC will be a hub in the greater Danville community for recreation, social activities and learning opportunities for people of all ages and walks of life.
Your support and active participation will ensure that the DACC can continue to serve this community for decades to come. Thank you.
Board of Directors, Danville Area Community Center
Andy Nied
Erin Fitzgerald
Laura Spahr
Amanda Manning
Rona Hummel
Liz Scarlett
Laurinda Voelcker
Mary Snyder
John Grabusky
John Bickhart
Bryan Cotner
Marty Walzer, emeritus