DANVILLE — The community is invited to attend a special July 4th ceremony commemorating Independence Day, to take place at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park along Bloom Street.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the sanctuary of the Grove Presbyterian Church, located opposite the park.
This non-partisan, non-political civic ceremony, offered by members of the Danville Players, will feature a public reading of the Declaration of Independence in its entirety followed by an abridged reading of United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes, according to the Rev. Robert Andrews.
The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. The Constitution was adopted by Convention on September 17, 1787 and ratified a year later.