DANVILLE — Kim McCarty offered tips for staying warm in the winter Wednesday.
McCarty, a community program specialist for the Geisinger Health Plan, spoke at the Montour County Senior Center in Danville.
This was her first visit to the center. She plans to visit monthly to present a free program and to do fun activities with the seniors.
She also visits senior centers and senior housing in Northumberland and Columbia counties and eventually will visit centers in North Central Pennsylvania. She can speak before church groups and coffee clubs or anything senior-related.
She told seniors multiple layers of thin socks are recommended so they can take off a pair if they get too warm and they will still have socks on. Non-slip shoes or slippers should be worn inside.
She showed a blanket that can be used inside or kept in the car.
For outdoors, her favorite is a lightweight, windproof, waterproof coat. With 10 percent of heat lost by the body when not wearing a hat, she showed hats, earmuffs, headbands, a scarf and a neck gaiter, which is a closed tube of fabric that goes over the neck, that she wears when shoveling snow.
She recommended thin layers of gloves with larger gloves on top. With boots, make sure the soles are rubber and non-slip, she said. Ice cleats can be put on boots, she said.
McCarty showed compression wear that is thin "but it's amazing how warm it can keep you."
She uses handwarmers in gloves that last five to six hours. They can be kept in a car in case it breaks down or can be used if the power goes out in your home, she said.
Center Manager Margie Brouse said her tips were a great reminder for seniors.
McCarty said her expertise is in crafts and she can help the seniors closer to the time when they are making items to sell at the Bloomsburg Fair to benefit the center. "I love trash to treasure," McCarty said.
She said she could bring in Geisinger's wellness team to speak.
"This is new to Geisinger and we would love all the input we can get on how to make programs great for the senior population," she said.
She suggested making healthy smoothies when she returns in January, which Brouse said "sounds good."
To contact McCarty, call 1-877-821-5056 or kkmccarty@thehealthplan.com.