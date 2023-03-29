The search for a new Pennsylvania Kiwanis Club ended in Danville because of the community's potential to make a difference, according to the organization's leaders.
Matt Wise, Pennsylvania District Membership coordinator, said that he and his colleagues searched the state for the perfect place to start a new club, and they were confident in what they saw in Danville.
“We started meeting with people in Danville, and, through that, we identified a lot of really great people that care about their community and want to make a difference,” Wise said. “Throughout our interview process, we found so many great things happening in Danville. I think there is so much potential and a Kiwanis Club could make a difference.”
Kiwanis is an international organization that serves children and communities. With almost 190,000 members across the globe, Kiwanis raises $133 million annually to support its mission, according to its website.
The Danville chapter is the first in Pennsylvania since the onset of the pandemic.
Not only was Wise impressed by the happenings in Danville, but, even more so, the community members who were involved.
“Meeting people in Danville was the spark that kept us going,” Wise said. “That’s how we met Krunal. He became the president at our organizational meeting.”
Krunal Thakore is the operations director at The Gate House in Danville, a nonprofit shelter for the homeless. Thakore said he was excited about the Kiwanis mission and was eager to be a part of it.
“We had some folks come talk to us about Kiwanis late last year. They told us about their mission and how to get involved,” he said. “The Gatehouse became members, but I felt like I could do more, so I joined in on the first meeting and volunteered to be the president.”
Thakore said he has always been passionate about helping others.
“For me, I’m a people person. I pretty much have dedicated my life to serving others,” he said. “Kiwanis really focuses on children and not just literacy, but what really attracted me is exposing kids to social service projects and getting them involved.”
As a father and a leader among children at The Gate House, Thakore said he is always trying to get kids involved in community-oriented events and projects.
“Just this week at the Gate House, we have 12 kids under 18. Working with children is important to me, not just as a social worker, but also as a father of two daughters,” he said. “I try to involve my children in as many social service projects or activities that I am involved in. We have children at The Gate House that we will get involved through Kiwanis.”
Penny Meyers, Pennsylvania Kiwanis Board District Trustee, agreed that exposing children to service projects is important.
“One day the kid will carry on the attributes that a Kiwanian does,” she said.
The Danville Kiwanis Chapter is sponsored by the Milton/Warrior Run Club which will help them to sustain their efforts and provide assistance along the way, Wise said.
The first event hosted by the new chapter will be the Charter Ceremony at 6 p.m. April 28 at the Danville Moose Lodge. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door, and include a meal and one drink. To purchase a ticket or offer basket raffle donations, contact Thakore at kthakore@gatehousepa.org.
“The charter ceremony celebrates the fact that the Kiwanis is in Danville. There will be district leaders from across the state,” Wise said. “This is the first new club in probably four to five years, and we are very proud of these folks in Danville.”
Thakore said all community members are welcome to attend the ceremony. “Folks can learn more about the Kiwanis, have a good meal, listen to music, and celebrate the new organization,” he said.
The first task for the new club is to attract members, Thakore said.
Once they have recruited a group of motivated individuals, Thakore plans to start fundraising. “We are currently planning fundraising ideas. We want to support our local community and children here, but we also want to fundraise for our chapter,” he said. “Community service and fundraising will be important in the coming months and even years.”
The new chapter in Danville is the perfect opportunity for people to get involved, Wise said.
“Krunal is passionate and a great leader,” he said. “A brand new club is a blank slate and the members get to choose the direction of the club, the projects they do, the people they help.”
To get involved with Danville Kiwanis, reach out to Thakore at kthakore@gatehouepa.org or attend a meeting at the Moose Lodge on 458 Mill St. in Danville on the last Monday of every month at 6 p.m.