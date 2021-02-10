DANVILLE — A Michigan company is offering to lease land on the Danville Borough farm for installation of solar panels.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey told borough council of the offer at Tuesday night's meeting. While council members noted that part of the land is leased to the school district and the borough spreads sewer sludge on other portions, Berkey said she would find out more about the offer.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Scott M. Aaronson, owner of the real estate development company Demeter, of Southfield, Michigan, told The Danville News that his company also looks for private landowners who want to lease land for an annual payment as part of the solar community projects. He said Demeter is partnering with an experienced solar project owner/operator to develop projects in Pennsylvania.
Landowners who lease land for the solar panels, and even homeowners who don't lease land for the project, could subscribe to the solar service and receive a reduction in their electrical bill.
He said his work is not affiliated with the solar farm that Talen Energy and Pattern Energy are proposing for parts of Montour County. That project would cover 1,000 acres and have the capacity to generate 100 megawatts of electricity that could power 20,000 homes per year. He said he did not yet have permission on Wednesday to reveal the name of the solar company with whom he is working.
"We're in the beginning phases of the development," Aaronson said. "We're looking statewide and we're looking for several different parcels."
While community solar projects currently are restricted in Pennsylvania, there is pending legislation in the state House. Aaronson anticipates the projects will be allowed within two years.
Community solar projects are larger than home rooftop panels but smaller than utility-scale grids. The landowners receive annual lease payments for the life of the project, and subscribers receive a rebate on their electric bill.
"Ideally, we're looking at 40 to 60 acres," Aaronson said. "We pay significantly higher than agriculture. It's a great way for landowners to make more money than (on) farming."
The annual lease or rental payments vary, depending on the proximity to a substation and other factors, but minimum payments start at $900 per acre, he said.
He said the panels are surrounded by a 7-foot-high fence hidden by shrubbery. The solar panel "gardens" are built with little or no concrete and are designed to be removed when the lease expires so the land can return to agricultural use.
Aaronson said his company supports farmers. Demeter is named after the Greek goddess of the harvest.