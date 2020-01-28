DANVILLE — A company will prepare designs for a larger pump track at Hopewell Park.
Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission, said he is looking for projects to build on Geisinger's financial commitment to the commission for kids to get outside and be active. Geisinger announced it plans to donate $25,000 per year for five years to the recreation commission.
The pump track would also bring in visitors in accordance with the hotel tax administered by the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau with part of the tax going to the commission, he said.
He told the commission board Monday a basic dirt pump track was built in front of the gazebo in 2016 at Hopewell Park, along Route 11.
"It gets used really hard," he said.
Following discussions about improving it, he said it can be made bigger and better for use by mountain bikers, skateboards and rollerbladers.
Dave Decoteau, Stoudt and Dr. John Gabrielsen contacted three pump track design firms to investigate options for building a pump track. They met with Dave King of DirtSculpt, of Lehighton, to discuss specific details.
DirtSculpt provided a proposal, which the commission board approved to fund after it reveives $25,000 from Geisinger. For $5,000, DirtSculpt will prepare a 3D concept design and a 3D final design. A community meeting also will be held on the proposal.
According to information provided by DirtSculpt, pump tracks are named after the pumping motion riders use to propel them through the course. They have a start hill that is slightly raised with riders using the momentum combined with a pumping motion to maintain speed.
Stoudt said a second community meeting would probably be held on the final design.
The commission will pay the firm $2,500 up front and $2,500 when the designs are completed.
The park has a small pump track with a large hump that carries riders around the track. He expects that will remain for young kids in the entry riding level.
The local mountain bike team, with help from Realtors, built the pump track in 2016-17. This year, the commission plans to fix it up, he said.
Stoudt said the proposed pump track would be 300 feet by 150 feet with an estimated cost of $200,000. "This year we would start getting things rolling and have to go after grants," he said. Stoudt said the preliminary work has to be done first. The better and larger track would be paved to make it easier to maintain, he said.
A paved pump track could be used by skateboards, roller blades and bikes.
Stoudt, Decoteau and Otto Kurecian, of the visitors bureau, participated in a conference call with representatives of the PA American Region Visitor Bureau and Berks Area Mountain Biking Association to discuss the International Mountain Biking Association's Trail Towns Program. Stoudt has started to organize a group of local mountain biking advocates to discuss possible mountain biking projects. He plans to make it an advisory committee and to invite additional public participation.
Commission members also voted for the recreation commission to apply for a $750 grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation Women's Giving Circle on behalf of Girls ROC, or Riding Outside Camp, for a third annual girls mountain bike camp June 15, 17, 22 and 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hess Field and Hopewell Park for fifth- through eighth-graders.
This year's camp would be expanded to include a women's day and a high-level coach would be brought in for high school and experienced riders.
The commission board also approved withdrawing $50,000 from the Montour Preserve fund of the community foundation to pay bills for the preserve for half to two-thirds of this year until hotel tax funds come in. Stoudt said the foundation money has been saved for a rainy day. He said this year is not nearly as bleak financially as previous years since the commission has the hotel tax money to help fund preserve operations and Geisinger's financial commitment.
The Montour County commissioners, Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and recreation commission worked together to increase the hotel room tax from 3 to 5 percent retroactive to Jan. 1 with the additional 2 percent going to the recreation commission, which equals about $167,000 per year.
Commission Chairman Mike Mills said this year's outlook is very optimistic compared with last year.
The commission held a reorganizational meeting. Re-elected officers were Mike Mills, chairman; Frank Dombroski, vice chairman; Chris Johns, secretary; and Tyler Dombroski, treasurer.