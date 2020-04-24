DANVILLE — Contractors three weeks away from finishing the construction of Danville's new police station abruptly halted their work last month.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread into Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to shut down. That included most construction.
"We were three weeks from the completion date when the order came out," recalled Jackie Hart, the borough's director of code and building development. "(Contractor) Miller Brothers filed for an exemption. We kind of thought a police building was kind of essential."
She said the contractor even stated in the waiver application no more than 10 employees would be on the site.
It was denied.
The nearly $2.2 million project is not the only Montour County construction stalled in the grips of the pandemic. Other projects of various scope also are on hold, from the 139-unit Magnolia Court development along Bloom Road in Mahoning Township to the new beer cafe at Giant in Danville.
Construction of the nearly 10,000-square-foot police station at East Front and Iron streets began in September and completion was set for April 1.
"We were right on schedule," Hart said.
Miller Brothers Construction is doing the main construction for $1.9 million, while R.C. Young is doing the driveways, sidewalks and parking areas for $293,857, she said. Pozzessere Electric subcontracted to do the electrical work.
Most of the structure is completed, on the site of the former playground of the adjacent former Danville Elementary School. Montour County now owns the former school and plans to convert it into an administrative office complex.
The new station for the six full-time officers, one part-time patrolman and, soon, an additional officer includes offices for Mayor Bernie Swank, the Emergency Management Agency, the chief, the sergeant, the corporal and administrative personnel, a kitchen, a conference room, lockers, a fitness room, a bunk room, armory storage and a large evidence room. The building is more than three times the size of the current 3,000-square-foot station.
Hart said the delay means police must continue to rent their Mill Street headquarters, which the borough already sold.
Housing on hold
Construction of the 139-unit Magnolia Court complex along Bloom Road began last fall. Developer Todd Keyser of T&S Realty, of Bloomsburg, said Wednesday he and his brother and partner Steve Keyser hoped to have two of the five apartment buildings up by spring. Those buildings are up, but construction, expected to take two years to complete the entire $16 million project, has come to a halt.
The development will include five buildings of 27 apartments each and two smaller buildings with homes above and garages underneath.
Township Supervisor T.S. Scott said the development is sorely needed in the township, which is home to Geisinger. The development will include 139 luxury 1- to 3-bedroom condos, some featuring garages, and a clubhouse with a fitness center and swimming pool.
"The development brings needed housing to the township and county that suits specific demographics," Scott said, adding it also will add to the area's tax base.
Keyser said he hoped to have units ready for when new resident physicians come to Geisinger in July.
Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said T&S was allowed to weatherproof two of the buildings.
"They're at a standstill right now," he said. "They have a couple of transformers PPL is supposed to deliver. They were trying to get a waiver to pour the concrete foundation to get the two transformers delivered and installed."
There was no word this week on the status of the waiver.
Another roadblock
That's not the only project in question in Mahoning Township. Township officials are not sure when work will start on Bald Top Road, which has been closed for 11 months because it is collapsing. The township has done studies of the ground beneath the closed section of the hill just off Route 11. The supervisors expect to award a contract on Monday to stabilize the road with soil nailing, but it's not clear if the township will need a waiver.
"We have been told that municipalities are exempt from the need for a waiver," Scott said. "Some, however, believe this applies only to those in direct employment of the municipality — a street department for example. Nonetheless, the governor has announced that the ban on such construction will be lifted on May 8. This, we believe, will coincide with the HOP (Highway Occupancy Permit) from PennDOT."
The supervisor said that would make the need for a waiver a moot point.
VonBlohn said there also are several home construction and expansion projects where the contractor was allowed to close up to weatherproof the houses.
Meanwhile, county officials decided last week to hold off on starting the project to create an annex and renovate the courthouse. The county commissioners Tuesday rejected 14 bids from various contractors that were opened in February for the extensive work.
"Given the current economic conditions, we believe we can save the taxpayers a significant amount of money by rebidding," Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said during the commissioners virtual meeting.
County officials planned to borrow up to $4 million and refinance money not spent on the building projects, which also include the renovation of the county jail visitors center.
Holdren said the commissioners not only believe they can get lower bids through more competition if they seek new proposals, it's a bad time to incur that debt for taxpayers.
"The bottom line is all construction is on hold right now," he said.
He said the governor is going to start opening up outdoor construction soon, so that by the time the county goes through the bidding process, the projects should be able to start, as long as the contractors follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Two Danville projects that are allowed to continue construction work are Geisinger Care Works and medical marijuana grower Green Thumb Industries, both of which have waivers, Hart said.
The Giant grocery store in Danville will have to wait, however, to sell beer and wine.
"They are going to be selling beer and (wine) and will have an eating area," Hart said. "I spoke with the contractor. We wouldn’t allow them to begin until the governor lifts that order."