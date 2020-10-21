DANVILLE — Danville Area is the only area district in the state in which teachers do not pay a health insurance deductible, a consultant told the school board during a special school board meeting on Wednesday night.
The board held the meeting to provide more information on proposed insurance benefits the district is offering as part of the teachers contract negotiations.
"The zero-dollar option is not a plan that is in place virtually anywhere in the state of Pennsylvania," said Tony DaRe, chief executive officer of BSI Corporate Benefits, Bethlehem, which negotiates rates with insurance companies for the district.
He said he believes that is why the health trust through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit voted in 2018 to eliminate zero deductible plans.
DaRe, who also presented specific costs of each plan during his presentation, said Danville is one of the only districts or the only district in the surrounding area that has contracts both with Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) and with the health trust through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
The Danville Education Association (DEA), whose contract expired on June 30, 2019, and the district were close to an agreement in the spring but there appeared to be a misunderstanding over the GHP deductible. The district thought the teachers had accepted paying the deductibles of $250 for individuals and $750 for families under the GHP plan, the same as for the Capital Blue Cross plan through the trust, but the teachers did not.
According to board solicitor Carl Beard, 110 association members are on the Geisinger plan and 53 are on Capital Blue Cross.
Earlier this month, the union set a strike date of Nov. 2 if an agreement was not reached by then. Negotiation sessions are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
School board President Bonnie Edmeads said Wednesday night the board wanted to provide more information.
"It was brought to the board's attention that teachers may have been given limited information regarding insurance benefits being negotiated in the current professional staff contract," Edmeads read from a statement. "We would like to inform the community on these benefits."
She said the board supports the district's teachers who are working both in the classroom and remotely, but the board also must consider the community. She noted many others in the community pay large deductibles, have not gotten raises and some have lost their jobs.
DEA President Dave Fortunato said last week the union negotiation team presented the Nov. 2 strike date the previous week out of frustration over stalled talks, but the union members decided almost a year ago, on Nov. 12, 2019, to authorize the walkout, he said.
He said the union was now offering a two-year instead of a five-year proposed contract because of the chaos and budgetary uncertainty COVID caused the district and taxpayers.
He said teachers would prefer not to strike.
The district’s proposed agreement in March included raises of 3.35 percent the first year, 3.25 percent the second and third years, and 3 percent the final two years. The district also wants to move both the Geisinger Health Plan and Capital Blue Cross plans to deductible plans of $250 for individuals and $750 for families. Teachers currently pay no deductible.
The union is proposing a two-year pact with raises of 3.35 percent the first year and 3.25 percent the second year, which is the current school year, with no deductible for GHP members.
Teachers under both plans would see their premium costs go to 12 percent, up from the current 11 percent.