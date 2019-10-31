DANVILLE — Montour County has one township supervisor race in the Nov. 5 general election.
In West Hemlock Township, Democrat Matthew L. Betts is running against Republican Richard F. Shultz for a six-year supervisor's term.
Also in that township, Republican Janet Comrey is unopposed for election to a four-year term as auditor and Republican Paul Sassaman is unopposed for election to a six-year term as auditor.
In Anthony Township, Republican Dennis Sheatler is unopposed for election to a six-year term as supervisor and Republican Tammy Singer is unopposed for election to a six-year auditor term.
In Cooper Township, Independent Chris Pfaff is the only one listed on the ballot for a six-year supervisor's term. Republican Donna Heath is running for a two-year tax collector position.
Danville Borough Councilman Wesley Walters, who represents the 1st Ward, is unopposed for re-election to a four-year term.
Democrat Carol Huntington and Republican Chas Bartholomew are running for a two-year term as tax collector in Danville.
There is no candidate listed on the ballot for Danville council from the 2nd Ward. James Gregg, who was appointed to represent that ward recently, is running a write-in campaign for the office.
No council candidate is listed on the ballot to represent the 3rd Ward.
Danville Council President and Republican Kevin Herritt is unopposed for re-election to a four-year term to represent the 4th Ward.
In Derry Township, Democrat John "Jack" Molter is unopposed for re-election to a six-year supervisor's term. Republican Ryan Densberger is unopposed for election to a four-year supervisor's post.
No one is listed on the ballot for a six-year supervisor's position and auditors posts for six, four and two years in Liberty Township.
Republican Daryl Landis is unopposed for election as a township supervisor to a six-year term in Limestone Township.
In Mahoning Township, Supervisor John Whelan is unopposed for re-election to a six-year term.
Republican Marlene Gunther is running for re-election to a two-year term for tax collector in Mahoning.
Republican supervisor and incumbent Robert Dressler is the only one listed on the ballot for re-election to a six-year term in Mayberry Township.
Valley Township supervisor chairman and Republican Gary Derr is unopposed for another six-year term.
In Washingtonville, Mayor Tyler Dombroski is unopposed for re-election as mayor. He is a Republican.
Republican Frank Dombroski, Washingtonville Borough Council president, is unopposed for re-election to another four-year term. No other candidate is listed for a second four-year term on the council and no candidate is listed on the ballot for a two-year term on the council.