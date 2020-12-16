DANVILLE — A Danville area general contracting company is purchasing the former JAWS Recycling Center site, which closed early last year.
Chad Gray, co-owner of Gray Builders with his father, David Gray, confirmed the company's plans.
A Gray Builders sign was installed recently near the entrance to the 4.51-acre property, though Chad Gray said, "We have not technically bought it yet. We are in the process of purchasing it."
He said that as of yet, the company did not have solid plans for the property, which is along Railroad Street in the borough.
"As of right now, it will be used for storage," Gray said.
The design build company is buying the property from Wes and Judith Wertman, who operated the recycling center out of two buildings on the commercially zoned property.
Jackie Hart, Danville borough director of code and building development, said the borough has not been involved with Gray's plans at this point.
"The Grays did communicate they purchased the building," Hart said. "We, the borough, are happy with the purchase and look forward to working with Gray Builders on their project."
She said the borough would get involved if the company does work on the property.
"Any commercial alteration requires a permit," Hart said.
The Wertman closed the drop-off recycling site on Feb. 28, 2019, while continuing its trash and recycling collections for customers.
Judith Wertman said they decided to close the drop-off "since we're just not making any money from it."
JAWS began operations in 1989 in a nearby building with paper shredding and later expanded its operations to the Railroad Street location.
At one time, JAWS handled recycling curbside pickups in Danville borough and Wes Wertman had served as the Montour County recycling coordinator.
The Wertmans shut down the drop-off site right after Montour County ceased recycling operations on Jan. 1 of that year. That came after recycling coordinator Mike Heaps announced costs were tripling.
Mike Heaps, county recycling coordinator and of Heaps Container Service, told county Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren previously his company was losing $6,000 a year as of July of 2018 and his costs doubled to $12,000 by Nov. 1. He estimated it would jump to $26,000 to $30,000 after that.
The county received an annual $5,000 grant for the recycling program and also contributed $5,000 toward the program. It asked municipalities to help out. Some contributed, but not enough to keep the program operating, according to Holdren.
JAWS Recycling in Danville was inundated with dropped-off recyclables after the county program ended.
Holdren said recycling programs across the country shut down because there is no market for recycled materials.