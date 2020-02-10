WASHINGTONVILLE — A restoration contractor based in Kreamer encouraged Washingtonville borough officials to try to preserve a log cabin found during the razing of a former bar.
"Fifty years from now, there might not be any of these left," Frank P. Stroik, owner of The Country Homestead in Kreamer, said Monday.
His company has moved entire log homes and dismantled others and reconstructed them.
Their projects have included a log cabin at King and Front streets in Northumberland.
Meanwhile, the borough awaits information from the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Society before it makes a decision on what it will do with the home, borough council President Frank Dombroski said Monday.
"We don't want to make any moves without hearing from them first," he said.
He said the contractor continues to clean up the demolition site along Water Street. The former bar was condemned and Montour County allocated Community Development Block Grant funds for the razing.
"We have got to do everything we can to save it. If we can get grants or people to donate what it would cost, we couldn't afford to restore it," he said of the small borough.
He said he would prefer the structure be restored as primitive as it is and without electricity and plumbing.
"We want to wait until we get all our ducks in a row. Maybe there will be funds through them," he said of the society.
He said the borough has gotten "a lot of good positive interest" from people about the log cabin that could be as old at 1775.
Stroik said he has moved log cabins in one piece on a trailer. "Ideally would be to move it on a trailer, cover it and get it inside some place," he said.
"Even if they put it back up as a relic, it would be worth it," he said.
Without having personally inspected the building, he said it looks like it has dove-tailed corners which would be an early example of a nice-sized house. "A lot of the homes were one and one-half story. Around 1800, they took off the roof and added logs to make it two stories," he said.
Dombroski said everything would have to be taken off inside the building, photos taken and every piece of timber documented and tagged.
He said borough officials didn't know a log cabin was underneath. He knew there were four big timbers inside but that was it.
Chris Crossley, who owned the bar, told borough council members last week he knew the log cabin was there. Dombroski asked why he let the building fall into disrepair if he knew it was there.
"It's really nice there are people who want to save it," Stroik said. "In years past, I have had to convince people to try to save them."
Saying he has a passion for saving those buildings, Stroik has been in business for 35 years. "We have taken down some and put them up as residences and have done a lot of work for the Pennsylvania State Museum Commission," he said.
He said he "goes where the work is" which includes Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.
"I encourage them to keep doing it. The more support the community has, the better," he said.