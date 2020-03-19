COOPER TWP. — The township supervisors must decide whether to appoint another member to the Cooper Township Municipal Authority or dissolve the authority.
That was the topic of a discussion when the remaining two members of the authority met unofficially on Monday, when the authority was scheduled to meet, to discuss their situation with residents.
What is supposed to be a five-member authority is down to two members due to resignations. Because it lacks a quorum, it cannot officially meet or take any action, including paying bills related to the township’s new sewer system.
That concerns Supervisor Chris Pfaff, who also is one of the two authority members. He said he has notified debtors the next payments may be delayed. He said, though, that the authority previously voted to have money automatically withdrawn to pay on the $3.146 million low-interest PennVEST loan from the state.
“It would behoove the supervisors to appoint someone,” said authority solicitor Tony McDonald.
He said a supervisor can vote for himself onto the authority, whose members are not paid.
However, he added, “Your founding documents will tell you whether you can have more than one elected official on the board.”
McDonald said since the authority can’t take any action or pay any bills, he can’t negotiate with the original contractor for the sewer project to repair residents’ properties that were damaged. He also can’t respond to threats of lawsuits because he doesn’t have the authority’s consent.
The solicitor said if the supervisors vote to dissolve the authority, they would inherit the authority’s assets and liabilities, but the process would be long and drawn out with high legal fees.
“Residents would be paying two lawyers,” he said.
McDonald added, “We made repeated promises to these people we would fix their yards, driveways, grass and trees, and we’re under a bond.”
Jason Smith, who operates the township’s sewer system for Myers Environmental Services, suggested the authority meet once a year, so that a resident would be more willing to serve on the board.
“We have to sit down with our attorney and find out the best way to go,” said Supervisor Vice Chairman Tom Little, who was in the audience, as was Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach. “What’s the most feasible way to get this resolved, the most efficient way to keep it running.”
McDonald said dissolving the authority would be more difficult because the sewer project is not completed.
Heimbach asked Authority Chairman John Houston how many people have not connected to the system. Houston said he believed it was 30 to 35. Smith said that number was 40.
McDonald said there is no money to file lawsuits.
He told Heimbach, “It’s easy to sit back there and say why don’t you go after these people, but you don’t have the money to go after them.”
The state Department of Environmental Protection mandated the township install the sewer system because of the failure of septic systems.