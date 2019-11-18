COOPER TWP. — The Cooper Township supervisors voted to start a turnback ownership of roads in the Pepper Hills Trailer Court to the trailer court owner.
Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach said the township has spent a lot of money there and he wasn't sure if the roads have been legally taken over by the township. He said the township has documentation that one section of roads in the park may have been taken over by the township.
Solicitor Jonathan DeWald said the township would have to hold a public hearing on the matter and after that the supervisors could adopt an ordinance.
The supervisors also received a letter from supervisor-elect Chris Pfaff requesting to be appointed to the township municipal authority. He wrote the authority in October declined to recommend his appointment to the supervisors but offered to the gathered public that volunteers were welcome for the two remaining positions on the authority.
He wrote one of his goals as an authority member would be to ensure the lowest possible financial impact on township residents and businesses that might occur from any authority project.