COOPER TWP. — Conflicts among Cooper Township’s supervisors over the fates of a couple of township roads and the municipal authority have boiled over into Montour County Court.
Supervisor Chris Pfaff is suing Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach and the township over what he says was a closed meeting July 30 where “an armed police guard” prevented the public from entering and where Heimbach and Vice Chairman Tom Little illegally voted to vacate two roads in the Pepper Hills trailer court, a violation of the state Sunshine Act. Pfaff voted no.
Heimbach said, though, the meeting was not closed.
“That’s all bogus,” Heimbach said.
He said the public hearing on vacating the two roads and meeting were properly advertised. A police officer from Mahoning Township, with which Cooper Township contracts, was there to allow two people into the meeting room at a time for social distancing due to concerns about COVID-19, and because, “We didn’t want any screaming matches,” Heimbach said.
“At no time was anyone turned away,” he added.
The action to vacate the roads also sparked legal action by Pepper Hills owners Luke and Patricia Ernst to try to prevent the township from turning over Pepper Hills Road and Adams Drive to the trailer court owners. The Ernsts claim in their objections that, among other reasons, vacating the roads was improper because they should be maintained by the township for the safety and welfare of township residents.
Heimbach said the supervisors were vacating the roads because of the cost.
“We just don’t have the money to pay for a private entity’s roads,” the supervisor said.
He said Pepper Hills Road and Adams Drive are the only two roads in the trailer court dedicated to the township.
Meeting conflict
According to Pfaff’s complaint, the public hearing agenda stated an executive session would follow the public hearing. In addition to the three supervisors, the others present for the session were township solicitor Jonathan DeWald, Township Secretary Paula Heimbach, the Ernsts and their attorney Franklin E. Kepner Jr., and the stenographer for the public hearing, Lindsay Hoy, the lawsuit states. Minutes of the special meeting provided by solicitor Jonathan DeWald state zoning officer Jim Dragano also was present.
A copy of the agenda, which Pfaff included with his lawsuit, lists “Executive Session (as needed),” but the agenda also states consideration of the ordinance to vacate the roads would follow.
Pfaff notes in his lawsuit that the armed police guard was never brought to his attention, no motion was ever passed approving the guard, payment for the guard or for the way the public hearing and session afterward were conducted.
When the supervisors met Aug. 13, the minutes of the previous meeting they approved were just of the July 9 meeting, and there was no mention nor any minutes from the July 30 sessions, also a violation of the Sunshine Act, the lawsuit states. Pfaff also claims an advertisement of the public hearing and enactment of the ordinance was vague.
The advertisement, which Pfaff also included with his lawsuit filing, states the purpose of the public hearing and that, “After the public hearing, the Township Supervisors will consider for enactment an Ordinance (the “Ordinance”).”
The ad goes on to state, “The Ordinance will vacate a portion of Pepper Hills Road and Adams Drive that is no longer necessary for public travel.”
Heimbach said a stenographer took the minutes, but they were not finished yet when the supervisors approved the July 9 minutes on Aug. 13.
“He’s jumping the gun on everything,” Heimbach, a supervisor for a combined 25 years, said of Pfaff, who is in his first year on the township board.
Pfaff’s lawsuit asks the court to nullify the ordinance and declare it invalid and any other judgments the court sees fit.
Money shortfall?
The court actions come on the heels of Heimbach and Little voting 2-1 in August to dissolve the municipal authority by Sept. 15.
Pfaff, who also serves on the authority, and the only other current member, John Houston, met on Sept. 14 and set the next meeting date for Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Authority solicitor Tony McDonald said that if the supervisors disband the authority, they would have to assume a loan to continue to pay off the $2.8 million PennVEST loan for the new sewer system.
Pfaff said shutting down the authority would take a minimum of six months.
He said the authority’s finances are not as dire as Heimbach believes.
“In August, we were within $400 of breaking even,” Pfaff said. “That includes making payments to PennVEST. Before I was on the authority and started looking at the numbers, I succumbed to the information. So we’re not $10,000 short each month as the supervisors predicted.”
Heimbach said, though, three monthly payments of $10,000 each toward the PennVEST loan were deferred due to the COVID-19 economic downtown.
Heimbach said the authority has not been able to get anyone else to serve on what is normally a five-member board. He said the authority barely has enough money to pay the $10,000 per month toward the loan, on which the township is a co-signer.
“Thirty-five people haven’t connected,” the supervisor chairman said.
He said even those who haven’t connected are supposed to pay the monthly fee.
“They are not enforcing it,” Heimbach said.
Some private properties damaged during the laying of sewer lines still are not repaired, he said.
“I’m not against shutting down,” Pfaff said, “but since we’re just collecting money and paying bills, if the supervisors took over, I know the amount of time I put into this.”