COOPER TWP. — Cooper Township officials won't need to enact a sewer tax.
The township supervisors had discussed the possibility of the tax if the township authority wasn't able to meet its obligation on repaying a state loan for the sewer system.
Township secretary-treasurer Paula Heimbach said at Thursday night's supervisors meeting the authority has made great progress in the past month collecting sewer payments. She said as long as the authority is mindful in its spending, it should be OK.
She said the proposed 2020 budget contains a 12 percent increase in spending. The budget, which the supervisors approved for tentative adoption, contains a general fund of $273,200 in expenses and state liquid fuels reimbursements of $41,000. They plan to adopt the budget at their meeting Dec. 12.
Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach asked residents attending what they thought about possibly selling the sewer system. The majority agreed it was a great idea.
He said the impact on a sale would depend upon the type of deal struck. Once the system was sold, he said the township would have no control over fees charged. He said discussions have been held, but nothing has been beneficial at this time.
He said if the township would receive any good offers, public input would be part of the process.
Township solicitor Jonathan DeWald said dissolving the authority would have to occur before the system could be sold.
At the October authority meeting, Chairman John Houston said the authority had been approached by an entity interested in buying the public sewer system.
Supervisor-elect Chris Pfaff said the authority needs to renegotiate with Danville, which processes Cooper Township sewage, on rates.
He also submitted a letter to the supervisors stating at least five residents and businesses contacted him about being billed for sewage services when they have not connected to the system. One resident was billed when the person's home is not part of the area being connected to the system, he said.
He said the supervisors have the power to enact a law to override any attempt to assess or collect payments from non-connected homes or businesses.
DeWald said the authority, currently a separate municipal body, would have to take that action and not the supervisors.
The authority will be responsible for paying interest and the principle on a $3.146 million low-interest state loan for the sewer system starting in January. It currently is paying only on the interest. The authority also received a $861,007 grant for the project, begun in April 2018.