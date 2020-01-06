COOPER TWP. — New Cooper Township Supervisor Chris Pfaff will serve as treasurer and as a voting member of the township municipal authority.
The township supervisors, during a reorganizational meeting Monday, appointed Pfaff to both positions. He will succeed Paula Heimbach, who resigned as authority treasurer. Heimbach was reappointed as township secretary-treasurer.
She also told the supervisors there are 37 businesses and residences not connected to the township public sewer system and the deadline has expired for them to connect to the system.
Township Solicitor Jonathan DeWald said he will send a letter to authority Solicitor Tony McDonald asking him how the authority plans to enforce people not connecting to the system.
Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach said the authority has been billing people monthly whose properties aren't connected to the system.
The supervisors also re-elected Heimbach as chairman and Tom Little as vice chairman. Heimbach is Paula Heimbach's husband.
Pfaff was to take the oath of office Monday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. He told the board he understood that would be happening at the supervisors' meeting but because it didn't, he planned to travel to Shrawder's office. He wasn't able to vote at the meeting since he hadn't taken the oath of office.
The supervisors also approved sending a letter to township tax collector Donna Heath stating her pay for collecting real estate taxes paid to the township would be 2 percent of what was collected. Paula Heimbach said the taxes totaled $5,433 last year. Heath will also collect taxes levied by the Danville Area School District and Montour County in the township.
The board kept the snow removal rate at $20 per hour. Auditors will be paid $10 per hour, which is set by the state.