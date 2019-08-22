COOPER TWP. — Solicitor Tony McDonald said the Cooper Township Municipal Authority will review letters and information provided by residents regarding hook-up and monthly fees for the new public sewer system.
McDonald said two letters he saw that had been submitted by residents and businesses had legitimate points in them that the authority must review.
About 80 people attended the authority’s meeting Wednesday to voice their concerns.
“We’re not even getting the service,” resident William Barnes said about the possibility of having to pay a tax for the sewer system.
The state Department of Environmental Protection ordered the township to act after on-lot septic systems failed 10 years ago. The authority is obligated to pay the Danville Municipal Authority to process township sewage from the Route 11 corridor and part of Bloom Road. The township obtained a $3,733,608 loan from PennVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) and received a $861,007 state grant for the system resulting in a debt of $2,872,601.
“There are no easy answers. PennVEST and Danville have to be paid,” McDonald said. The authority must pay $10,120 monthly to PennVEST for 30 years beginning in January.
Authority Chairman Dr. John Houston told residents and business owners if they disagreed with their equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) assessment to put it in writing and present it to the authority. “We will be happy to review it. We would like to make some changes in peak season,” he said.
McDonald said there are two sources of money — “make everyone here in this room pay or spread it around to everybody in the township. Salem Township had to do that,” he said of a 1-mill tax to help that township’s authority meet a quarterly deficit of $94,000.
He said a $76 monthly sewer fee for a residence and a $2,500 tap-in fee were a lot and whatever a plumber charges to connect a home to the public system will be a lot.
“I said from the very beginning the $76 wasn’t enough, but the board wanted to hold it there,” McDonald said.
Ann Fleming Hurst, who owns Fleming’s Antiques and Lamps, said the authority’s projected EDUs on a certain number of hook-ups are “pie in the sky.”
McDonald said the authority engineer based the number according to the law stating principal structures within 150 feet of the line must be connected.
He said the hope is, with public water expected along Route 11, that there will be more sewer connections and that rate reductions can be passed on to residents.
Hurst asked when petitions seeking a reconsideration of the EDU and rate schedule should be presented. She said the rate imposed on small businesses “are economically devastating and not sustainable for the continuation of our businesses.” She said she had 15 signatures.
She presented the petitions followed by residents submitting written information about their issues with the system to Houston, McDonald and authority members Roger Welliver and Randy Nevius.
Resident Chris Pfaff submitted petitions signed by residents. He said he had 10 pages, but not all were full.
Pfaff said he is also requesting a forensic audit of the authority. He said the authority’s contract with the Danville authority includes general and special provisions, including if the township can’t afford it, making it null and void. “The people can’t afford the tap-in fee and monthly fees,” he said.
Houston asked Township Supervisor Vice Chairman Thomas Little Sr. for comment.
“We tried to say at the township meeting that this was all done legally,” Little said. “I don’t know what else can be said.”