DANVILLE — Cpl. Jonathan Swank has been appointed officer in charge following the retirement Nov. 1 of Danville Police Chief Eric Gill.
Danville Borough Council members appointed Swank at their meeting Tuesday.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank, no relation, said he has been doing a good job.
Swank said he plans to apply for the position of police chief. He has been on the police force nearly 27 years.
Gill's retirement will be effective in May with accumulated time.
The council also hired Hugh Clinton, of Hummelstown, as a new full-time police officer pending passing physical and psychological requirements. Cpl. Swank said Clinton plans to move to the area.
Council members also awarded a contract to low bidder Robert Young, of Bloomsburg, for site work at the new Danville police station, which is being built at East Front and Iron streets. The contract totals $359,097, which includes an alternate bid for sidewalks and curbs.
The project also involves parking areas, grading and stormwater work.
The station is being built on the playground of the former Danville Elementary School. The 9,673-square-foot building will at least double the space of the current police station, on Mill Street, which has been sold.