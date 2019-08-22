Get a knee replacement at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and it could cost more than $100,000, depending on the hospital stay.
The same procedure at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg — about $47,000.
A hip replacement at Geisinger could run about $95,000, while at Evangelical, approximately $51,000.
Those numbers were part of a Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4) Common Procedures Report published this month that provides volume and outcome information for four common surgical procedures performed in Pennsylvania general acute care hospitals.
Geisinger Medical Center's hospital charges related to coronary artery bypass surgery, hip replacements, knee replacements and spinal fusions are significantly higher than many hospitals, even higher than other Geisinger hospitals and, in some cases, double what they cost at Evangelical Community Hospital. The hospital stays at the medical center near Danville were "significantly higher than expected," according to the report.
Geisinger, in a statement, said of the report, "We welcome the quality of care measurements provided by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4) and use them to help us identify areas of opportunity for improvement as well as guide the development of new programs and processes to provide quality care to our patients.
"However, the 'length of stay' measurement presented in this report is a singular measure of how fast hospitals can discharge patients, and not the overall experience of the patient. We understand that each patient has individual health needs that require different levels of care, which at times means staying in the hospital longer than certain benchmarks."
Geisinger said its clinical team takes a collaborative approach to providing care, looking at a patient's overall health and not just a single issue.
"This allows us to take additional measures to reduce the risk of readmission and complications," the statement read.
Geisinger said it also, in the last few years, leveraged therapy solutions through mobile health technology, telemedicine services and enhanced surgical techniques to reduce hospitals stays and generate better outcomes.
James Stopper, Evangelical's vice president of finance/chief financial officer, commented, "The hospital’s mission is to provide quality, affordable and accessible care to those we serve.
"Many factors are considered when establishing rates, including covering the costs of providing services, maintaining a high level of quality and ensuring safety to the community. In addition, costs to the patient and employer are also considered when determining rates."
Most of the procedures and accompanying hospital stays in the PHC4 report were from the period July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018.
Hospitalizations and coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) procedures in the report occurred from April 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018.
Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, performed 496 of the procedures during the period at an average cost of $253,833. Geisinger Wyoming Valley near Wilkes-Barre performed about half as many of the procedures — 260 — at a higher average cost of $275,358.
None of those procedures were performed at Evangelical or Sunbury Community Hospital. The Sunbury hospital changed ownership from Quorum Health to UPMC Susquehanna in October 2017.
The 280 hip replacement hospitalizations between July 1, 2017 and June 30 2018, cost an average of $95,723 at Geisinger, Danville, with post-operative stay rates significantly higher than expected. Geisinger Wyoming Valley performed 256 of the procedures and the average hospital charge was $99,881. Geisinger Bloomsburg did 22, with an average hospital charge of $60,368.
The 308 hip replacement hospitalizations at Evangelical included an average charge of $51,145.
Sunbury Community Hospital had just two cases, too few to report, according to PHC4.
Knee replacement hospitalizations at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, during the same period totaled 407, with postoperative stays significantly higher than expected, and the average hospital charge listed at $101,235, while Geisinger Bloomsburg did 40 procedures during the period with an average hospital charge of $58,733. The lowest average cost for a knee replacement at a Geisinger site was at Geisinger Lewistown, which did 57 of the procedures at an average cost of $40,555.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, did 590 knee replacements during the period, with an average hospital charge of $47,214.
Sunbury Community Hospital performed eight knee replacements. The average hospital charge was $99,308 for the procedure.
The average hospital cost for the 650 spinal fusions done at Geisinger, Danville, was $197,362 with post-operative stay rates significantly higher than expected between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018. The average charge at Geisinger Wyoming Valley related to the 255 spinal fusions done there was even higher — $273,208.
Evangelical did 54 of the procedures, and the average hospital charge was $94,192.