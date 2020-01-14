DANVILLE — Borough council members approved the Danville Fire Department seeking funds from several entities outside Danville that would benefit from the use of a new ladder truck.
Danville's fire and emergency management agency committees held a joint meeting Tuesday night before the council meeting and recommended the fire department pursue fundraising to replace the 18-year-old truck.
Councilman Jeremiah Walters, who is a member of the Friendship Fire Company where the ladder truck is housed, abstained from voting. Councilman John Rodman was absent. Approving the plan were president Kevin Herritt, vice president Byard Woodruff and members Wes Walters, Howard Beers, James Gregg and Joe Stigerwalt.
Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger said the fire department hopes the new truck can be ordered in a year. Its cost is estimated at $1.2 million to $1.3 million.
Friendship Capt. Brian Barnes said the current truck, housed at Friendship, cost $637,457.
Buckenberger said they will ask Geisinger, Riverside, Merck, Mahoning Township, Valley Township and more.
"We hope to get a substantial amount of money. It's not fair that the borough would have to shoulder the replacement of the ladder truck," he said.
Herritt suggested including in the presentation areas where the truck has been used and how many times it has been used in those neighborhoods.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said the borough will commit money toward the purchase from the fire tax collected each year. She didn't have a figure on how much would be committed.
Barnes said the truck can reach a height of 85 feet compared with a new truck extending to 100 feet. The current truck can't reach the tops of Geisinger buildings and buildings in other areas, he said.