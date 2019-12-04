DANVILLE — Borough council members approved recommendations by the borough planning commission and Montour County Planning Commission for the new Montour County annex, which is the former Danville Elementary School.
Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, told the council Tuesday night the commissions recommended changing Friendship Alley, to the back of the building, from east to west instead of west to east for deliveries and to develop more parking. The change would be from Iron Street to Cedar Street. The borough will advertise the ordinance for the change.
Councilman Joseph Stigerwalt abstained from voting because he works for the county.
House, Senate bills
The council also supported state House of Representatives Bill 1775 and state Senate Bill 101 that would make PennDOT responsible to maintain stormwater drainage facilities on state highways within boroughs instead of the responsibility falling on municipalities.
Street Superintendent Bruce Earlston pointed out the Senate bill makes PennDOT responsible to maintain stormwater drainage facilities on state highways within boroughs of populations of under 2,500 and Danville has more than that.
Borough solicitor Michael Dennehy said he understood there were several differences in the bills, but he hoped a reconciled bill would cover all boroughs.
In other business, the council:
Plans to adopt an ordinance at its next meeting Tuesday to restrict Cherry Street from Spruce Street to Little Ash Street to truck traffic.
Reappointed Peter Rickert to the Danville Municipal Authority for another five-year term.
Learned The Link of Pennsylvania CareerLink will bring its mobile career center to Danville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in front of the borough building, at 463 Mill St. The center has seven computers, internet access, printing and a presentation screen. It offers professional staff support for job matching, career guidance, workforce training and employer recruitment.